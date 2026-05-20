TAT banks on quality travel as long-haul markets hold steady

Thailand is moving to defend its long-haul tourism markets as global geopolitical tensions, higher fuel prices and cautious travel sentiment continue to affect the industry.

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said global geopolitical risks were still weighing on the economy and tourism sector, particularly through higher supply-side costs and operating expenses linked to oil prices.

She said travel sentiment worldwide remained in a “wait and see” phase, with tourists becoming more careful amid uncertainty in international affairs.

However, TAT’s figures show that long-haul arrivals from the Americas and Europe between January and April 2026 remained close to the same period last year. Some markets, including Scandinavia and Eastern Europe, continued to grow, despite tensions intensifying from early March.

Thapanee said this reflected confidence in Thailand as a quality destination offering value, experience and reliable standards.

Several factors had helped Thailand maintain these markets, she said. The January-April period is traditionally high season for long-haul travellers, while some tourists adjusted flight routes through alternative aviation hubs instead of the Middle East, even though some trips were postponed or cancelled.