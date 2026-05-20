TAT banks on quality travel as long-haul markets hold steady

Thailand is moving to defend its long-haul tourism markets as global geopolitical tensions, higher fuel prices and cautious travel sentiment continue to affect the industry.
Thapanee Kiatphaibool, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said global geopolitical risks were still weighing on the economy and tourism sector, particularly through higher supply-side costs and operating expenses linked to oil prices.
She said travel sentiment worldwide remained in a “wait and see” phase, with tourists becoming more careful amid uncertainty in international affairs.
However, TAT’s figures show that long-haul arrivals from the Americas and Europe between January and April 2026 remained close to the same period last year. Some markets, including Scandinavia and Eastern Europe, continued to grow, despite tensions intensifying from early March.
Thapanee said this reflected confidence in Thailand as a quality destination offering value, experience and reliable standards.
Several factors had helped Thailand maintain these markets, she said. The January-April period is traditionally high season for long-haul travellers, while some tourists adjusted flight routes through alternative aviation hubs instead of the Middle East, even though some trips were postponed or cancelled.
Western travellers also continued to view Thailand as a peaceful and attractive holiday destination, she said.
Over the past two to three years, TAT, Airports of Thailand Plc and the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand have also worked to support new direct routes from the Americas and Europe, while improving connectivity through major aviation hubs in both regions.
The Middle East market, however, has been significantly affected by the conflict, including airport closures, flight cancellations and travel restrictions. Leisure travellers have slowed or cancelled trips, while some ultra-luxury travellers have chosen Thailand for longer stays to avoid unrest.
Thapanee said the May-August period is normally when many European tourists travel within Europe. Combined with geopolitical and economic uncertainty, this has prompted several airlines to cut flights, reducing seat capacity into Thailand.
“TAT will continue to keep Thailand top of mind to maintain steady market growth through the end of the year,” she said.
TAT believes the Middle East market, particularly Gulf Cooperation Council countries, could rebound if tensions ease, as travellers usually visit Thailand between July and September to escape the region’s extreme heat.
Positive signs are already emerging. Flydubai has announced a new Bangkok service to Don Mueang from July 1, 2026, while Etihad Airways is also expected to add more flights. Flydubai’s official announcement lists daily flights from July 1, while a later company release says double-daily services will begin from September 15.
Global travel operator TUI has also reported weaker UK summer bookings, with Reuters and The Times noting softer demand, more last-minute decisions and a shift away from destinations seen as closer to conflict risks.
The shift reflects a broader change in tourist behaviour. Travellers who once booked more than seven months in advance are now making decisions around 16 weeks before departure, showing greater caution in an uncertain global climate.
For winter 2026 through early 2027, Thai tourism operators still expect bookings to remain healthy, despite lingering geopolitical concerns. If conditions normalise, they believe quality leisure travellers could return quickly.
Thapanee said Thailand may face tougher competition for price-sensitive tourists from lower-cost rivals such as China and Vietnam.
“Maintaining Thailand’s strengths in quality, experience and tourism standards will be central to preserving the country’s long-term competitiveness,” she said.