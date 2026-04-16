TAT pushes US$40bn wellness tourism market with global trade meet

TAT has invited 74 international wellness tourism operators and 68 Thai operators to take part in the event, covering a wide range of sectors including spa businesses, preventive medicine, alternative medicine, wellness resorts and integrated wellness services.

The event is intended to generate business opportunities through business matching sessions, partnership negotiations and expanded collaboration with international markets.

This comes amid rapid growth in the global wellness tourism market, which is projected to reach US$1.35 trillion, or more than 43 trillion baht, by 2028.

Wellness tourism has therefore become one of the key mechanisms for upgrading Thailand’s tourism industry and accelerating its ambition to become a fully fledged wellness hub of Asia.

Thailand is already regarded as one of the leading players in wellness tourism, with its market valued at more than US$40 billion and the country consistently ranked among the world’s top wellness destinations, with annual growth outpacing that of general tourism.

Thailand’s key strengths lie in its internationally recognised service standards, highly qualified medical personnel and wide range of health and wellness services, spanning medical wellness to holistic wellness.

These strengths are reinforced by distinctive Thai identity, including traditional Thai massage, Thai herbs and a unique wellness culture that continues to appeal to travellers from around the world.

TAT said it is confident that the Amazing Thailand Health & Wellness Trade Meet 2026 will mark another important step in pushing Thailand towards becoming a global health hub, while creating new business opportunities, upgrading the tourism industry and supporting steady, balanced and sustainable long-term growth.