TAT pushes US$40bn wellness tourism market with global trade meet

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is tapping into the growing wellness tourism trend with plans to host the “Amazing Thailand Health & Wellness Trade Meet 2026” on April 23 at the Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort Bangkok.
The event will serve as a business matching platform linking 74 overseas operators with 68 Thai businesses in a bid to create new commercial opportunities and expand international partnerships.
The initiative is aimed at driving Thailand’s tourism industry towards higher-quality, higher-value travel, while strengthening the country’s potential as a world-class health and wellness destination.
TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the event reflects the agency’s commitment to advancing Thailand’s tourism sector in line with the “High Value & Sustainable Tourism” concept.
She said TAT is placing importance on raising wellness products and services to international standards by attracting quality travellers with high spending power, developing health-focused tourism routes in both major and secondary cities, and promoting sustainability in both environmental and community dimensions.
The goal, she said, is to generate long-term value for the Thai economy and society by connecting Thai entrepreneurs with global partners and opening the door to new business opportunities that will further enhance Thailand’s image as a global wellness destination.
TAT has invited 74 international wellness tourism operators and 68 Thai operators to take part in the event, covering a wide range of sectors including spa businesses, preventive medicine, alternative medicine, wellness resorts and integrated wellness services.
The event is intended to generate business opportunities through business matching sessions, partnership negotiations and expanded collaboration with international markets.
This comes amid rapid growth in the global wellness tourism market, which is projected to reach US$1.35 trillion, or more than 43 trillion baht, by 2028.
Wellness tourism has therefore become one of the key mechanisms for upgrading Thailand’s tourism industry and accelerating its ambition to become a fully fledged wellness hub of Asia.
Thailand is already regarded as one of the leading players in wellness tourism, with its market valued at more than US$40 billion and the country consistently ranked among the world’s top wellness destinations, with annual growth outpacing that of general tourism.
Thailand’s key strengths lie in its internationally recognised service standards, highly qualified medical personnel and wide range of health and wellness services, spanning medical wellness to holistic wellness.
These strengths are reinforced by distinctive Thai identity, including traditional Thai massage, Thai herbs and a unique wellness culture that continues to appeal to travellers from around the world.
TAT said it is confident that the Amazing Thailand Health & Wellness Trade Meet 2026 will mark another important step in pushing Thailand towards becoming a global health hub, while creating new business opportunities, upgrading the tourism industry and supporting steady, balanced and sustainable long-term growth.