Silom-Surawong meal prices over 14 years under five governments

From a meal costing 31 baht a dish 14 years ago, finding a meal at the same price is now almost impossible.

Prices for made-to-order dishes and ordinary rice-and-curry meals have risen to at least 60-70 baht a plate, especially in inner-city areas.

Even in shopping centres or airports, where businesses have to shoulder higher rents, labour costs and raw material costs, everyday dishes have become very expensive, with some reaching more than 100 baht.

The Agency for Real Estate Affairs (AREA) has continuously surveyed food prices in the “Silom-Surawong” area, one of Thailand’s key business centres, or CBD areas, since 2012.

The assumption is that food prices in this area are likely to be standard prices because it is in the city centre, while other areas should be cheaper, except for tourist areas visited from time to time.

The Silom area survey is therefore regarded as an important representative indicator for Bangkok and Thailand overall.

The survey found that average food prices rose from 31 baht per dish in 2012 to 65.3 baht per dish in 2026, an increase of more than 110% over 14 years.

On average, food prices increased by 5.5% a year, higher than the official inflation rate in many periods.

This reflects the steadily rising cost of living for urban residents, particularly office workers whose daily lives are centred on Bangkok’s central business districts.