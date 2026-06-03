S&P strengthens global food push at THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2026

S&P Syndicate Plc showcased the strength of its integrated food business at THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2026, highlighting both its retail and foodservice operations while seeking to expand business partnerships in Thailand and overseas.
The company presented its food and bakery solutions under the concept “Delicious Business Solution” at booth 9-EE27 in Hall 9 at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi, from May 26-30.
At the booth, S&P featured a range of ready-to-eat Thai and Western dishes, ready-made Thai desserts and frozen cake products. The company also highlighted its efforts to expand its foodservice business by positioning itself as an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partner and strategic partner for business clients.
Its services are built around three core areas: café business services, central kitchen services and customised production tailored to individual customer requirements.
A key highlight was the recognition of six S&P Quick Meal products with the “Thai SELECT” mark from the Ministry of Commerce. The certified products are prawn massaman curry, prawn green curry, taro bua loi, black bean sago, bananas in coconut milk and sticky rice with custard.
The products are currently exported to seven markets: the United States, the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Laos and Vietnam. They have also received international certifications including Halal, Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) and Food Safety System Certification (FSSC) 22000.
The event also featured a Chef Collaboration Live Demo over four days, with professional chefs creating dishes using S&P products to offer visitors a fresh culinary experience.
“S&P is committed to continuously developing products and expanding cooperation with business partners to meet all customer needs in a comprehensive way, while creating sustainable growth for Thailand’s food business,” said Kamtorn Sila-on, chief executive officer of S&P Syndicate Plc.
The company’s participation in THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2026 reflects its commitment to developing an integrated food business, raising the standards and quality of Thai food on the international stage, and reinforcing the role of Thai brands in driving food soft power and sustainable growth in the global market.