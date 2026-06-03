S&P strengthens global food push at THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2026

At the booth, S&P featured a range of ready-to-eat Thai and Western dishes, ready-made Thai desserts and frozen cake products. The company also highlighted its efforts to expand its foodservice business by positioning itself as an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partner and strategic partner for business clients.

Its services are built around three core areas: café business services, central kitchen services and customised production tailored to individual customer requirements.

A key highlight was the recognition of six S&P Quick Meal products with the “Thai SELECT” mark from the Ministry of Commerce. The certified products are prawn massaman curry, prawn green curry, taro bua loi, black bean sago, bananas in coconut milk and sticky rice with custard.

The products are currently exported to seven markets: the United States, the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Laos and Vietnam. They have also received international certifications including Halal, Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) and Food Safety System Certification (FSSC) 22000.