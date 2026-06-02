THAIFEX 2026 trade value beats target at 136.54 billion baht

THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2026 generated more than 136.54 billion baht in trade value, surpassing its 130-billion-baht target and reinforcing Thailand’s ambition to become a global food trade hub, the Commerce Ministry said.
Sunanta Kangvalkulkij, director-general of the Department of International Trade Promotion, said the event had created a new milestone for Thailand’s food industry after drawing more than 158,000 visitors and business participants from around the world.
The event was lively from the first day of business negotiations, with strong interest from buyers and industry operators across key food and beverage sectors, she said.
Sunanta said THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2026 generated total trade value of 136.543 billion baht.
This included 216.61 million baht in immediate orders during the business negotiation days, 135.98 billion baht in expected orders within one year, and 347.01 million baht in immediate orders during the retail sales days.
The total exceeded the original target of 130 billion baht, reflecting continued buyer confidence in Thailand’s food sector despite challenging global economic conditions.
Of the total trade value, Thai entrepreneurs accounted for 94.453 billion baht, underlining the direct benefits of the event for local businesses.
The five countries with the highest order volumes were Thailand, China, the United Arab Emirates, Andorra and the United Kingdom.
The five product categories attracting the strongest interest were Fine Food, Food Technology — including equipment, appliances and machinery for the food industry — Drinks, Fruits & Vegetables, and Sweets & Confectionery.
Sunanta said this year’s success showed that Thailand was not only a producer of quality food, but also a key hub connecting global food supply chains.
THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2026 featured 3,590 exhibitors from Thailand and overseas, representing 56 countries, with a total of 6,710 booths.
These comprised 1,385 Thai companies occupying 3,503 booths, and 2,205 international companies occupying 3,207 booths.
The event attracted 158,243 visitors in total. Of these, 94,685 attended for business negotiations, including 74,305 Thai participants and 20,380 international visitors.
The top sources of foreign trade visitors were China, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan and South Korea, respectively.
A further 63,558 members of the public attended the retail sales days.
Sunanta said the strong turnout and higher-than-targeted trade value demonstrated the potential of Thailand’s food industry and supported the country’s drive to become a global centre for food trade.