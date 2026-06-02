THAIFEX 2026 trade value beats target at 136.54 billion baht

THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2026 generated more than 136.54 billion baht in trade value, surpassing its 130-billion-baht target and reinforcing Thailand’s ambition to become a global food trade hub, the Commerce Ministry said.

Sunanta Kangvalkulkij, director-general of the Department of International Trade Promotion, said the event had created a new milestone for Thailand’s food industry after drawing more than 158,000 visitors and business participants from around the world.

The event was lively from the first day of business negotiations, with strong interest from buyers and industry operators across key food and beverage sectors, she said.