Anutin orders urgent US tariff talks as deadline nears

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ordered the Commerce Ministry and relevant agencies to accelerate tariff negotiations with the United States, amid concern that Thailand could be left at a competitive disadvantage as Washington concludes trade deals with several other countries.

Government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said on June 2 that Anutin had issued the instruction during a Cabinet meeting, urging officials to secure a conclusion to the talks as quickly as possible.





The prime minister noted that the United States had already reached agreements with several countries, including Asean members and major economies such as the European Union, Japan and South Korea.

This has left Thailand with limited time to negotiate before the current tariff rate is expected to expire around July 24.

Anutin has assigned Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun to lead the relevant agencies in pushing the negotiations forward.

Rachada said the issue was not the responsibility of any single ministry, but was directly tied to Thailand’s national competitiveness, export sector, entrepreneurs, farmers and workers across the economy.