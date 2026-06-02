Trilateral Highway Fast-Tracked as Myanmar President Visits India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Min Aung Hlaing agree to expedite the India-Myanmar-Thailand highway to boost cross-border trade.

India and Myanmar have agreed to fast-track major regional infrastructure initiatives, spearheading their bilateral agenda with a commitment to accelerate the construction of the long-delayed India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted Myanmar’s newly elected President, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, in New Delhi during the latter's first official foreign visit since taking office in April.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed on Monday that both nations agreed to expedite the 1,400-kilometre highway corridor. The project aims to link Manipur in northeastern India directly to Thailand through Myanmar, unlocking a critical land-based trading vein into Southeast Asia.

While the geopolitical corridor has faced chronic postponements due to domestic political turmoil and security instability inside Myanmar, New Delhi and Nay Pyi Taw have renewed diplomatic pressure to resolve these bottlenecks.

Alongside the highway, both leaders pushed for the swift completion of the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport project to solidify regional supply chains.

A Highly Visualised Diplomatic Return

The five-day state visit, running from 30 May to 3 June 2026, marks Min Aung Hlaing’s first international trip as president. It represents a highly strategic pivot for Myanmar’s leadership following years of intense global isolation and Western sanctions.

The military chief originally seized power in a February 2021 coup, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.