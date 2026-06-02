Trilateral Highway Fast-Tracked as Myanmar President Visits India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Min Aung Hlaing agree to expedite the India-Myanmar-Thailand highway to boost cross-border trade.
India and Myanmar have agreed to fast-track major regional infrastructure initiatives, spearheading their bilateral agenda with a commitment to accelerate the construction of the long-delayed India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted Myanmar’s newly elected President, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, in New Delhi during the latter's first official foreign visit since taking office in April.
Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed on Monday that both nations agreed to expedite the 1,400-kilometre highway corridor. The project aims to link Manipur in northeastern India directly to Thailand through Myanmar, unlocking a critical land-based trading vein into Southeast Asia.
While the geopolitical corridor has faced chronic postponements due to domestic political turmoil and security instability inside Myanmar, New Delhi and Nay Pyi Taw have renewed diplomatic pressure to resolve these bottlenecks.
Alongside the highway, both leaders pushed for the swift completion of the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport project to solidify regional supply chains.
A Highly Visualised Diplomatic Return
The five-day state visit, running from 30 May to 3 June 2026, marks Min Aung Hlaing’s first international trip as president. It represents a highly strategic pivot for Myanmar’s leadership following years of intense global isolation and Western sanctions.
The military chief originally seized power in a February 2021 coup, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.
Following a controversial general election held between December 2025 and January 2026—polls which were widely boycotted by opposition parties and limited by ongoing civil conflict—Min Aung Hlaing was formally elected president by a military-aligned parliament in April.
For the Myanmar administration, receiving an official state welcome from the world's largest democracy is seen as a significant diplomatic breakthrough.
Former Indian Ambassador to Myanmar, Rajiv Bhatia, told the BBC that the visit serves as a vital validation of international respectability for Nay Pyi Taw.
For India, the reception underscores a long-standing foreign policy doctrine that prioritises regional stability, national security, and cross-border commerce over the domestic political architecture of its neighbours.
Myanmar occupies a critical junction in Delhi's regional strategy, serving as the only Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member state that shares a direct 1,643-kilometre land boundary with India.
Balancing Beijing and Border Security
A central motivation behind India's pragmatic re-engagement is the shifting balance of power along its frontiers. Analysts note that the visit is a conscious effort by Myanmar to balance its strategic dependencies between India and China.
Since 2017, Beijing has aggressively expanded its economic footprint in Myanmar, securing a trade route directly to the Bay of Bengal that allows China to bypass the sensitive Malacca Strait.
Furthermore, the domestic conflict inside Myanmar has directly altered security realities within India's north-eastern states of Mizoram and Manipur. Over the past five years, the civil war has driven thousands of refugees—particularly from Myanmar's Chin ethnic minority—across the border into India.
According to a joint statement published by the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar, the two leaders held extensive talks on border management and counter-insurgency. Both sides underscored the critical need to prevent rebel groups from misusing sovereign territories for activities detrimental to their mutual security interests.
President Min Aung Hlaing explicitly reiterated that Myanmar's soil would not be permitted to host hostile actions targeting India, while Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed India's unyielding support for Myanmar’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Economic Alignments and Rare Earths
The diplomatic visit also focused heavily on deepening commercial integration. President Min Aung Hlaing travelled with a high-level ministerial delegation and key leaders from the Union of Myanmar Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (UMFCCI) to attend the India-Myanmar Business Conclave in New Delhi.
The delegation invited Indian firms to invest across various sectors, including agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, energy, and petroleum.
A key area of commercial discussion involved critical mineral cooperation. Myanmar is currently one of the world's largest producers of rare earth elements, acting as a major supplier to China.
However, former diplomats warn that actual Indian access to these deposits may face operational friction, as many of Myanmar's primary rare earth mining nodes are currently located within territories held by armed anti-government resistance forces rather than under central military control.
To bypass international banking restrictions, both nations applauded the steady growth of the Rupee-Kyat trade settlement mechanism. Operational since May 2024, the framework allows direct cross-border trade without relying on the US Dollar.
Constructive Dialogue Over Disengagement
On the broader political front, Prime Minister Modi raised long-term questions regarding Myanmar's transition to democracy and discussed the welfare of Aung San Suu Kyi, who remains under strict house arrest.
Foreign Secretary Misri emphasised that New Delhi believes sustained, pragmatic dialogue—rather than international isolation—offers the most constructive path toward national reconciliation and enduring peace in the region.
Prior to political talks, the Myanmar president commenced his trip on 30 May by offering prayers at the Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya, reinforcing the deep-rooted spiritual and Buddhist links that tie the two nations together.
Following his engagements in Delhi, Min Aung Hlaing travelled to Mumbai on 2 June to conclude his tour with senior Indian business executives, looking to secure long-term capital commitments to stabilise Myanmar's embattled economy.
Source: Reuters, BBC, The Global New Light of Myanmar