Myanmar village blast kills dozens near China border

A powerful explosion has devastated a village in northern Myanmar’s Shan State, killing dozens of people and injuring many more in an area controlled by the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA).

The blast occurred around midday on Sunday in Kaungtup village, Namhkam township, near Myanmar’s border with China.





The village lies about three kilometres south of the Chinese border and is under the control of the TNLA, an ethnic armed group also known as the Palaung force.

Initial reports from local rescue workers confirmed at least 46 deaths, including six children, while at least 74 injured people were taken to Namhkam township hospital.

Local Shan State media later reported that the death toll could have risen to between 50 and 55.