Myanmar village blast kills dozens near China border

A powerful explosion has devastated a village in northern Myanmar’s Shan State, killing dozens of people and injuring many more in an area controlled by the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA).
The blast occurred around midday on Sunday in Kaungtup village, Namhkam township, near Myanmar’s border with China.
The village lies about three kilometres south of the Chinese border and is under the control of the TNLA, an ethnic armed group also known as the Palaung force.
Initial reports from local rescue workers confirmed at least 46 deaths, including six children, while at least 74 injured people were taken to Namhkam township hospital.
Local Shan State media later reported that the death toll could have risen to between 50 and 55.
Reuters, citing the BBC and local media, reported that at least 55 people had been killed, though it noted the figure could not be independently verified.
The force of the explosion damaged more than 100 homes, with thick smoke seen rising from the area after the blast. A local rescue worker warned that more victims could still be trapped beneath collapsed buildings as search and recovery efforts continued.
The TNLA later acknowledged in a statement on Telegram that gelignite had been stored in the area for use in mining and quarrying operations. The group said it was investigating the cause of the explosion.
Gelignite is commonly used in mining and rock blasting, but it can become unstable if stored improperly or kept for long periods.
The blast has raised concerns over the storage of industrial explosives in populated areas, particularly in conflict-affected regions where local armed groups control territory.
The TNLA is part of the Three Brotherhood Alliance, which launched a major offensive against Myanmar’s military in northern Shan State in late 2023.
Although China brokered ceasefire talks last year, the wider situation in Myanmar remains tense, with conflict continuing across the country since the 2021 military coup.