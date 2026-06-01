Beijing’s power to reverse overseas tech deals unnerves foreign investors

The move comes about a month after Beijing ordered Meta to reverse its acquisition of Manus, a Chinese-founded artificial intelligence start-up that had shifted operations to Singapore.

Chinese authorities viewed the deal as a breach of outbound investment rules, with analysts seeing the case as a clear warning to domestic technology firms against transferring shares or strategic assets to foreign investors without state approval.

AI has become a particularly sensitive sector for China, which regards the industry as closely tied to national security.

Beijing is seeking to prevent key technology, intellectual property and skilled personnel from flowing out of the country as competition with the United States and other Western economies intensifies.

The new framework also closes a loophole linked to the relocation of operations overseas.

It bars companies in sensitive industries from transferring technical staff across borders without approval, including sending employees to work abroad, providing cross-border technical advice or arranging training that could amount to technology transfer.

The measure appears aimed at strategies such as so-called “Singapore-washing”, a practice in which China-linked firms move operations or staff to Singapore before pursuing foreign investment or acquisition.

Manus had reportedly used this route before Meta moved to acquire the company.