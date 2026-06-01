Thai digital TV operators turn to PM as 2029 licence deadline nears

Thailand’s digital TV operators are preparing to seek help from Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul after years of uncertainty over the industry’s future, warning that the absence of a post-2029 roadmap is leaving broadcasters, media workers and advertisers unable to plan ahead.

The move comes as existing digital TV licences approach expiry in April 2029.

Operators have repeatedly pressed the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) for clarity on what comes next, including whether there will be a new auction, an alternative licensing model or a broader transition plan for the television industry.





Suparp Khleekajai, president of the Association of Digital Television Broadcasting, said the association and operators had agreed in principle to request a meeting with the prime minister to ask him to help break the deadlock.

He said broadcasters had tried to work within the regulatory system, respecting the NBTC’s role as the independent body responsible for spectrum allocation.

But after years of waiting, and after advice from a former NBTC secretary-general, operators now felt they had little choice but to look for another channel of support.