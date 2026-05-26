Digital TV association gives NBTC June 30 deadline for post-2029 roadmap

The Association of Digital Television Broadcasting (ADTEB), together with television operators, on Tuesday submitted a letter to Clinical Professor Sarana Boonbaichaiyapruck, chairman of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC). The letter was received by Pol Col Prawet Moonpramuk, secretary to the NBTC chairman.

The association called on the NBTC to perform its legal duties by issuing a master plan for the television industry after the expiry of licences in 2029.

Deaw Woratangtragoon, secretary of the Association of Digital Television Broadcasting, said operators had continuously submitted information, facts and policy proposals to the NBTC. They had also repeatedly called for the issue of the television master plan to be placed on the board’s meeting agenda.

However, no action has yet been taken and no clear direction has been announced, leaving operators unable to plan their long-term businesses.

The association said the period of less than three years remaining before the expiry of digital TV licences is a critical turning point for the television industry, a national medium that plays an important role in the country’s mass communication system.