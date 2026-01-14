JKN18 digital TV ends broadcast, ceases operations on January 26

The digital TV station JKN18, owned by JKN Global Group and founded by Jakkaphong "Anne" Jakrajutatip, will officially end its broadcast on January 26, 2026, despite its license from the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) remaining valid until 2032.

The station, which has been on air for several years, made the announcement on January 13, 2026, with a notice displayed at the bottom of the screen confirming that the final broadcast will occur on January 25, 2026, at 24:00, with official cessation at 00:00 on January 26, 2026.

The key factor behind this closure was the decision by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to delist JKN's shares from the Stock Exchange of Thailand after discovering that the company had disclosed false financial information in its 2023 annual financial statements and its annual report (56-1 Report).

The SEC ruled that this misrepresentation could severely impact shareholder rights, investment decisions, and stock prices, leading to the company's delisting under the Stock Exchange’s 2021 regulations.