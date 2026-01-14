JKN18 digital TV ends broadcast, ceases operations on January 26

The digital TV station JKN18, owned by JKN Global Group and founded by Jakkaphong "Anne" Jakrajutatip, will officially end its broadcast on January 26, 2026, despite its license from the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) remaining valid until 2032.
The station, which has been on air for several years, made the announcement on January 13, 2026, with a notice displayed at the bottom of the screen confirming that the final broadcast will occur on January 25, 2026, at 24:00, with official cessation at 00:00 on January 26, 2026.
The key factor behind this closure was the decision by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to delist JKN's shares from the Stock Exchange of Thailand after discovering that the company had disclosed false financial information in its 2023 annual financial statements and its annual report (56-1 Report).
The SEC ruled that this misrepresentation could severely impact shareholder rights, investment decisions, and stock prices, leading to the company's delisting under the Stock Exchange’s 2021 regulations.
Although JKN18’s license was valid until 2032, the company has been facing significant liquidity issues due to poor management, resulting in a default on bond payments and a request to undergo business rehabilitation.
On December 25, 2025, the Appeals Court for Special Cases rejected JKN’s business rehabilitation request, ruling that there was no legal basis or feasible way to restore the company’s operations. As a result, JKN was removed from the bankruptcy rehabilitation process.
This ruling has led to the closure of JKN18 digital TV ahead of its license expiry, marking the official end of another digital TV station in Thailand's media industry.