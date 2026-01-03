SEC suspends KuCoin Thailand after capital falls below rule

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has ordered a temporary suspension of business operations at ERX Co., Ltd. (KuCoin Thailand) after the digital asset exchange failed to maintain regulatory capital at the required level.

The SEC said it has been monitoring risks and capital adequacy among digital asset operators and found that ERX’s capital level between December 29, 2025 and January 2, 2026 fell below the minimum capital requirement. The firm’s capital ratio was below 60% of the minimum for five consecutive business days, triggering the relevant rules.

Under the requirements, ERX must suspend all types of digital asset business operations until it can maintain capital in line with the rules. The company must also inform customers in writing without delay about the suspension of services.

The SEC added that even if the company is able to rectify its capital position, a return to normal operations still requires prior approval from the SEC before services can resume.

During the suspension, the SEC has instructed ERX to closely look after and assist customers, particularly those wishing to withdraw assets. The company has provided enquiry channels through its customer service unit (Happiness Team) via email at [email protected] (24 hours a day) and by telephone on 02-080-6060 daily from 9.00am to 6.00pm.

Customers can also contact the SEC for further information on 1207 (press 9) and follow updates through the official communication channels of both the company and the SEC.