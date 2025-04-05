New digital assets and cybercrime prevention decrees to take effect before Songkran

The Digital Economy and Society Ministry (DES) will propose drafts of the Royal Decree on Digital Assets and the Royal Decree on Cybercrime Prevention and Suppression for cabinet approval next Tuesday (April 8) and expects the new laws to take effect before Songkran Day (April 13).

Deputy PM and DES Minister Prasert Jantararuangthong said the move was approved during the meeting of ministry executives on Friday, adding that the two drafts have passed inspection by the Council of State, which suggested some adjustments be made to ensure the laws are suitable for the missions of the relevant agencies.

The Royal Decree on Digital Assets will focus on regulating P2P (peer-to-peer) transactions related to cryptocurrency trading. It will grant authority to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to oversee and regulate such transactions, including managing foreign platforms that interact with users in Thailand, such as those using the Thai language or Thai bank accounts.

In the case of violations, including operating without a permit, the ministry will have the authority to immediately block access to those platforms, Prasert said.