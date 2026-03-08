Thailand begins evacuating nationals from the Middle East amid escalating fighting

Panidone Pachimsawat, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Information and Deputy Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, briefed the media on the fighting in the Middle East and the progress of assistance for Thai nationals in high-risk areas at Government House.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the overall situation in the region remains tense, with missile and drone attacks continuing in several areas, particularly in Iraq, where violence has intensified, and in Lebanon, which continues to come under attack, with the evacuation of civilians beginning to approach a humanitarian crisis.

There have also been continued attacks on targets linked to the United States, such as military bases and accommodation used by Americans in the Arab Gulf states.

Most of the attacks, however, have been intercepted.

As for airspace in the region, several countries continue to keep their airspace closed to commercial flights, namely Iran, Israel, Syria, Iraq, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon and Qatar.

The United Arab Emirates has begun partially reopening flights to clear stranded passengers, while Saudi Arabia, Oman and Jordan continue to keep their airspace open and have become hubs for evacuations from the region by air.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that, so far, there have been no reports of Thai nationals being injured or killed.