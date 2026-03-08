Thailand begins evacuating nationals from the Middle East amid escalating fighting

Panidone Pachimsawat, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Information and Deputy Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, briefed the media on the fighting in the Middle East and the progress of assistance for Thai nationals in high-risk areas at Government House.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the overall situation in the region remains tense, with missile and drone attacks continuing in several areas, particularly in Iraq, where violence has intensified, and in Lebanon, which continues to come under attack, with the evacuation of civilians beginning to approach a humanitarian crisis.
There have also been continued attacks on targets linked to the United States, such as military bases and accommodation used by Americans in the Arab Gulf states.
Most of the attacks, however, have been intercepted.
As for airspace in the region, several countries continue to keep their airspace closed to commercial flights, namely Iran, Israel, Syria, Iraq, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon and Qatar.
The United Arab Emirates has begun partially reopening flights to clear stranded passengers, while Saudi Arabia, Oman and Jordan continue to keep their airspace open and have become hubs for evacuations from the region by air.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that, so far, there have been no reports of Thai nationals being injured or killed.
It also urged Thais in high-risk areas to consider leaving as soon as possible and to register their details with the Royal Thai Embassy or Consulate-General responsible for their area.
Regarding assistance for Thai nationals, a group of 62 Thais from Tehran and Qom left Iran on the morning of March 7, 2026 and was expected to arrive in Turkey the same day, while another group is scheduled to depart on March 10, 2026.
Officials from the Department of Consular Affairs, together with officials from the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, have been in Van, Turkey, since March 6, 2026 to prepare to receive Thai nationals evacuating from Iran and to coordinate with local officials at the Kapikoy border crossing to facilitate their entry into the country.
The Thai side has coordinated with several relevant parties, including the governments of Iran, the United States and Israel, to ensure that the evacuation can proceed safely.
The latest reports indicate that the first group of Thai nationals is nearing its destination.
In addition, the Royal Thai Embassy in Tehran is preparing to temporarily relocate its operations to Van, Turkey, from March 10, 2026, in order to facilitate and continue providing close assistance to Thai nationals who remain in Iran.
At the same time, Thai officials are also preparing to receive another 10 Thai nationals who will cross from Iraq into Turkey through Mardin in order to be assisted with their return to Thailand.
As for air travel, Saudi Arabia remains another important point for the evacuation of Thai nationals.
The Royal Thai Embassy in Riyadh and the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Jeddah have coordinated with Thai embassies in neighbouring countries to bring Thai nationals across the border into Saudi Arabia before they travel back to Thailand.
There have also been discussions with private airlines about increasing flights to support the evacuation.
Flights on the Riyadh-Bangkok route continue to operate as normal, and additional services can be considered as needed.
In the United Arab Emirates, Emirates and Air Arabia resumed flight operations on March 6, 2026.
Emirates resumed flights to Bangkok and Phuket, while Air Arabia resumed flights to Bangkok.
So far, 215 Thai nationals in the Middle East have been assisted in returning to Thailand.
Royal Thai embassies and consulates-general in various countries continue to monitor the situation closely and facilitate the return of Thai nationals who wish to go home.
Officials at the Kapıköy border checkpoint facilitated the arrival of a delegation from the Department of Consular Affairs on the evening of March 7, 2026, 6.40pm hrs local time, led by Bancha Yuenyongchongcharoen, Deputy Director-General, together with representatives from the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, led by Phanchita Rommayanont, Chargé d’Affaires.
The delegation received the first group of Thai nationals, totalling 62 persons, led by Shayanid Prasertpol, Counselor at the Royal Thai Embassy in Tehran, who had safely departed Iran via the Razi border crossing and entered Türkiye through the Kapıköy checkpoint.
The Operations Centre has arranged accommodation, meals, relief kits, and other essential supplies for the Thai nationals who have evacuated from Iran during their temporary stay in Van, while they await onward travel to Thailand on 8 and 9 March 2026.
The evacuation of Thai nationals from Iran has been carried out in accordance with the policy of the Royal Thai Government to assist Thai nationals in the Middle East who are affected by the ongoing conflict to leave the high-risk areas immediately and safely.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses its appreciation to both the Iranian and Turkish authorities for facilitating the evacuation of Thai nationals.
Thai nationals residing in the Middle East are advised to closely follow news and announcements from Royal Thai Embassies and Consulates-General.
The Thai public may follow up-to-date information on the Department of Consular Affairs’ Facebook page.
For further inquiries, please contact the Department of Consular Affairs Call Centre at +66 0-2572-8442 or the Protection of Thai Nationals Abroad Division’s hotlines at +66 096-216-1837, +66 096-183-6736, and +66 064-564-7573.