Thailand speeds Middle East evacuations

Thailand is accelerating the evacuation of its nationals from the Middle East, with plans under way to move 125 people out of Iran.

The government has established the Middle East Situation Management and Monitoring Centre to closely track the fighting and coordinate assistance for Thai nationals affected both in the region and elsewhere. Officials stressed that there have so far been no reports of Thai nationals being injured or killed.

On March 6, 2026, Government House, Panidone Pachimsawat, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Information and Deputy Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, gave a situation briefing through the Middle East Situation Management and Monitoring Centre, which was set up on the Prime Minister’s orders to centralise the management of assistance for Thai nationals affected by the conflict in Thailand and across the Middle East more efficiently.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the situation in the Middle East remained fragile, with Israel, the United States and Iran continuing to launch retaliatory attacks against one another. Reports of fresh attacks have continued to emerge, while the clashes have begun to spread to neighbouring countries.