Commerce Ministry moves to curb price shocks from oil surge

The war in the Middle East has intensified, and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key strategic route for global oil shipments, has caused world oil prices to surge rapidly. This has raised concerns over energy shortages and wider repercussions for the global economy.

For Thailand, although its trade value with the countries involved in the conflict in the Middle East is not particularly high, the indirect impact of soaring oil prices remains a major risk factor.

In 2025, Thailand’s exports to the region were valued at US$12.48 billion, accounting for 3.67% of total exports. However, rising oil prices are expected to push up production and transport costs, with the likelihood that these increases will eventually be passed on to consumer goods prices if the situation persists.

The government has therefore urgently convened meetings of the economic team and relevant agencies to prepare response measures, particularly to maintain stability in domestic goods prices.