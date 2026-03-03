Seven ministries and one agency on alert for Middle East fallout

Ministry of Energy

The ministry has opened an emergency energy-monitoring centre to track reserve levels and manage oil prices via the Oil Fuel Fund, coordinating with relevant agencies to oversee energy prices for both fuel and electricity.

It has also issued necessary announcements and preparations, including: a temporary suspension of oil exports; readiness to use the Oil Fuel Fund to subsidise prices; increased gas production in the Gulf of Thailand; and running coal- and hydropower plants at full capacity to reduce the impact of potential LNG shortages in the future.

PTT sets up a war room to manage energy security

In addition, PTT Plc has set up its own war room by activating the PTT Incident Command System (PTT ICS) as a business continuity management centre.

The aim is to manage risks to energy security and import costs, coordinate with refineries to source oil from regions outside the Middle East, and plan alternative offloading ports to avoid the Strait of Hormuz.

The focus is on risk management in three main areas: Thailand’s national energy security, energy import costs, and securing alternative energy sources, to ensure the country has sufficient energy supplies on a continuous basis.

Ministry of Commerce

With tensions in the Middle East showing signs of intensifying and potentially affecting global economic stability—especially in energy, logistics and financial market confidence—the ministry has instructed all affiliated agencies to closely track and assess developments, analysing the situation on a day-by-day basis.

Ministry of Industry

The ministry has instructed its agencies to monitor and assess day-to-day impacts, particularly on logistics and production costs. It has assigned relevant bodies to examine expected effects, while the Office of Industrial Economics (OIE) is monitoring developments closely to assess implications for Thai industry and produce a systematic response plan.

Six areas of economic risk identified

The Ministry of Finance and related agencies have summarised six key areas of economic impact from the Middle East situation: