Thai EXIM Bank Unveils Emergency Relief as Middle East Tensions Burn Through Trade Routes

Exporters to receive 365-day debt extensions and 20% interest cuts as Red Sea disruptions and soaring war risk surcharges threaten Thai trade liquidity.

Thailand’s state-owned Export-Import Bank (EXIM Bank) has triggered an emergency rescue package for domestic businesses caught in the crossfire of the escalating Middle East conflict.

The bank has moved to freeze debt repayments for up to a year and slash interest rates as the regional crisis begins to choke vital shipping lanes.

Chalat Rattanabunnithi, managing director of EXIM Bank, announced the measures on Monday, citing the "direct impact" of the volatility on Thai international trade.

The Middle East remains a critical corridor for the kingdom, representing 6% of total trade value. In 2025 alone, Thai exports to the region topped $12 billion, while imports—primarily energy—surged to $28 billion.

Financial Lifeline for Exporters

To prevent a liquidity crunch among firms trading with the Middle East, the bank has introduced two primary relief levers:

Debt Moratorium: A repayment extension of up to 365 days for existing loan obligations.

Interest Relief: A 20% reduction in interest rates applied during the extension period.

The bank has also indicated it will provide bespoke credit lines at preferential rates for businesses facing acute cash-flow shortages.

