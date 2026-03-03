Thai EXIM Bank Unveils Emergency Relief as Middle East Tensions Burn Through Trade Routes

Exporters to receive 365-day debt extensions and 20% interest cuts as Red Sea disruptions and soaring war risk surcharges threaten Thai trade liquidity.
Thailand’s state-owned Export-Import Bank (EXIM Bank) has triggered an emergency rescue package for domestic businesses caught in the crossfire of the escalating Middle East conflict.
The bank has moved to freeze debt repayments for up to a year and slash interest rates as the regional crisis begins to choke vital shipping lanes.
Chalat Rattanabunnithi, managing director of EXIM Bank, announced the measures on Monday, citing the "direct impact" of the volatility on Thai international trade.
The Middle East remains a critical corridor for the kingdom, representing 6% of total trade value. In 2025 alone, Thai exports to the region topped $12 billion, while imports—primarily energy—surged to $28 billion.
Financial Lifeline for Exporters
To prevent a liquidity crunch among firms trading with the Middle East, the bank has introduced two primary relief levers:
Debt Moratorium: A repayment extension of up to 365 days for existing loan obligations.
Interest Relief: A 20% reduction in interest rates applied during the extension period.
The bank has also indicated it will provide bespoke credit lines at preferential rates for businesses facing acute cash-flow shortages.
Shipping Chaos and ‘War Risk’ Hikes
The intervention comes as Thai exporters grapple with the logistical nightmare of the Red Sea and Strait of Hormuz disruptions.
Vessels diverted around the Cape of Good Hope are now facing delays of 10 to 15 days, significantly increasing operational overheads.
Chalat warned that "War Risk Surcharges" are expected to skyrocket by more than 50%, urging firms to bake "buffer time" into their manufacturing schedules.
He further advised a strategic shift in sourcing, suggesting that manufacturers look to domestic or regional suppliers to shield their supply chains from further shocks.
Hedging Against Volatility
In a direct advisory to the private sector, EXIM Bank recommended a shift in trade terms to mitigate rising freight costs.
"Exporters should consider switching to FOB (Free on Board) terms, ensuring that the importer assumes responsibility for shipping costs," Chalat noted.
He also urged businesses to negotiate Telegraphic Transfer (T/T) payments prior to delivery and to utilise Foreign Exchange Forward Contracts to hedge against the "extreme volatility" of the Thai baht against global currencies.
As the conflict shows signs of becoming a protracted affair, the bank warned that the "old way of doing business" is no longer viable.
Thai firms are being pushed to diversify their markets and transport routes immediately, leveraging existing Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) to maintain a competitive edge in an increasingly fractured global market.