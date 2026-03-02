PTTEP Maximises Domestic Gas Production to Safeguard National Energy Security

PTT Exploration and Production (PTTEP) activates business continuity plans and maximises domestic output to safeguard Thailand against global energy shocks.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) has announced a series of emergency measures to bolster national energy security as regional instability in the Middle East threatens global supply chains.

The Thai energy giant confirmed that it is monitoring the situation with "the utmost vigilance" and has already successfully evacuated personnel from high-risk zones. The move follows strict corporate safety protocols and official guidance from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Despite the regional unrest, PTTEP stated that its exploration and production projects in the United Arab Emirates and Oman remain operational at this time.

To manage the ongoing crisis, the company has activated its comprehensive Business Continuity Plan (BCP), designed to mitigate the impact of international emergencies on its core operations.

