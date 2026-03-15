Nutrition Warning: Why America’s ‘Upside-Down Pyramid’ Could Be a Health Risk for Thais



Department of Health urges citizens to stick to Thailand’s "Nutrition Flag" as US dietary shifts towards red meat and full-fat dairy spark global concern.

Thai health officials are sounding the alarm over a growing trend of adopting American dietary habits, warning that the latest "Upside-Down Pyramid" model from the United States may be ill-suited to the Thai physique and could lead to chronic health issues.

The Bureau of Nutrition, under the Department of Health, recently addressed the 2026 US Dietary Guidelines, which shifted focus towards high protein intake—including red meat, butter, and full-fat dairy—while placing plant-based proteins at the bottom.

While this has gained traction on social media, experts warn it contradicts World Health Organization (WHO) standards and poses specific risks to the Thai population.

The Kidney and Heart Risk

The US model encourages a daily protein intake of 1.2 to 1.6 grams per kilogram of body weight, nearly double the traditional minimum recommendation of 0.8 grams.

"Consuming such high levels of animal protein, particularly red meat and full-fat cheese, significantly increases the intake of saturated fats and sodium," a report for the Department of Health noted. "This not only heightens the risk of coronary heart disease but also places an immense burden on the kidneys, potentially leading to long-term renal strain."

Furthermore, the WHO recommends limiting saturated fat to no more than 10% of total daily energy intake—a threshold easily exceeded under the new American model.

