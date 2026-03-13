Thailand on Track to Become Southeast Asia’s Leading Medical Hub

THURSDAY, MARCH 12, 2026
|
Jarupong Krisanaraj

This year (2026) is considered a golden year for Thailand’s bid to become the medical hub of Southeast Asia, thanks to its potential in healthcare and medical services.

Medical tourism has gained attention as a growing segment within the travel market, with high potential for expansion. According to the Medical Tourism Association (MTA), it is estimated that over 14 million people travel abroad for medical services annually.

The significant growth of global medical tourism can be attributed to the high healthcare costs in developed countries compared to the quality healthcare available at more affordable prices in other countries. Additionally, long wait times for treatment also contribute to this shift. 

Key reasons for people seeking medical treatment abroad include:

  • 56% of patients desire better care, while 22% seek more affordable options.
  • 18% of patients are looking for treatments unavailable in their home country, and 10% seek faster treatments without the need to wait in long queues.

Apart from cost and advancements in treatment technology and healthcare standards, other factors influencing the choice of destination include ease and cost of travel, such as cheap flight tickets, uncomplicated visa processes, and a variety of accommodation options.

Thailand on Track to Become Southeast Asia’s Leading Medical Hub

Mega Trends Transforming Global Health

2026 marks a pivotal year for Thailand’s healthcare industry as it enters its "golden year." The Thai public is increasingly valuing health and wellness, resulting in a rapidly expanding healthcare service market. 

  • Longevity economy and preventive care: Thailand has officially become an ageing society, with approximately 14 million people aged 60 and over. This demographic shift is driving an increased focus on long-term health and well-being, with a move from reactive treatment to proactive preventive care.
     
  • Wellness real estate: In 2026, the global wellness real estate market is projected to grow by 15.2% annually. This growth is driven by the younger generation’s increasing focus on health, leading them to seek homes that not only offer beauty but also promote healthy living. New residential developments are no longer solely competing on aesthetics; they are being designed as spaces that rejuvenate both the body and mind, often incorporating integrated health services.
     
  • AI & personalized health: By 2026, artificial intelligence (AI) will be a key enabler of personalized medicine, offering treatments tailored to individual needs rather than a one-size-fits-all approach. This innovation will enable more precise targeting of health issues, reduce side effects, and improve recovery outcomes. AI is also revolutionising predictive health management, using data from smart devices like smartwatches to identify risks for conditions such as heart disease or diabetes before symptoms arise.

 

  • Mental health and sleep economy: Mental health and sleep are gaining increasing recognition as critical elements of overall health. In 2026, people are realising that sleep is not just rest, but the foundation for energy, focus, and productivity. The pressures of urban living, demanding work, and long travel times are driving this shift in mindset. Public perceptions of mental health care have evolved, with seeing specialists now viewed as a normal and responsible aspect of self-care. Additionally, online consultations have made mental health services more accessible, reflecting the growing understanding that mental well-being is essential for success and quality of life.

Thailand on Track to Become Southeast Asia’s Leading Medical Hub

Why Thailand is Perfect for Medical Tourism?

Thailand has long been a top global destination for medical tourism. In the Medical Tourism Index (MTI) 2020-2021, the International Healthcare Research Centre ranked Thailand among the top five out of 46 countries, based on Destination Attractiveness and Medical Tourism Cost.

Additionally, Medtourpress, a prominent Middle Eastern media outlet specialising in medical tourism, highlights Thailand's expertise in providing specialised treatments such as organ transplants and infertility care. This capability is a key factor that positions Thailand as a leader in the medical tourism market.

Thailand is leveraging its healthcare system as a form of soft power, advancing its Medical Hub strategy through the 10-year National Strategy Plan. This plan aims to enhance and globalise Thailand's healthcare system, shifting the focus from simply treating illnesses to fostering a sustainable quality of life.

A key development this year is the adoption of precision medicine and genetic testing to treat complex diseases such as cancer and offer high-quality infertility treatments. In addition, biotech innovations are being used to transform Thai herbal extracts into exportable health products, further solidifying Thailand's status as a global leader in healthcare.

According to the Siam Commercial Bank Economic Intelligence Centre (SCB EIC), Thailand’s emergence as a leader in medical tourism can be attributed to the following six key factors:

  • Affordable pricing: Medical treatment costs in Thailand are 50-80% lower than in the United States, Canada, and Europe.
     
  • Quality care: Thai doctors are highly skilled and well-trained, with many holding degrees from prestigious medical schools in the United Kingdom and the US. They provide professional and attentive care to patients.
     
  • World-class medical facilities: Many Thai hospitals are internationally recognised, with several receiving JCI Accreditation. Private hospitals are rapidly expanding their capabilities to attract global medical tourists. Some hospitals are developing into specialised medical centres, expanding partnerships with business affiliates, creating comprehensive medical and health centres, and integrating digital technology.
     
  • Visa convenience: As part of its initiative to establish Thailand as a global medical hub, the government has reduced visa fees for medical treatment, allowing foreign patients to enter Thailand multiple times within one year, with stays of up to 90 days each.
     
  • Popular tourist destinations: Thailand is already famous for its tourism. The country has a unique marketing strategy, targeting general tourists who are initially visiting for leisure but are encouraged to take advantage of affordable medical services, such as health check-ups and outpatient treatments, transforming them into medical tourism customers.
     
  • Ongoing marketing strategies: Thailand’s medical tourism industry dates back to the 1990s, when several Southeast Asian countries used it as a tool for economic growth. Thailand began promoting medical tourism seriously in 2004, focusing on affordable pricing, comprehensive services, and highlighting various treatments, from cancer care to cosmetic surgery. The country has created a list of hospitals specialising in specific treatments, making it easier for potential clients to find the right care and make informed decisions.

Thailand on Track to Become Southeast Asia’s Leading Medical Hub

Thailand’s 10-Year Medical Hub Plan

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) said it will step up its push into the medical and wellness tourism market in 2026, noting that travellers in this segment spend an average of 107,662 baht per person per trip—around 102.67% more than general tourists.

TAT said Thailand’s strengths include world-class medical facilities, with 61 hospitals and clinics accredited by the Joint Commission International (JCI). Treatment costs are estimated to be 30–70% lower than in Western countries, and healthcare services are available nationwide, with more than 500 medical facilities across all regions.

Key source markets for treatment in Thailand include Middle Eastern countries such as Qatar, Oman and Kuwait, neighbouring countries such as Cambodia, and South Asian countries such as Bangladesh.

In 2024, the Ministry of Public Health’s Steering Committee for Developing Thailand as a Medical Hub approved the draft Strategy for Developing Thailand as a Medical Hub (2025–2034).

The plan aims to position Thailand as a medical hub and a global, fully integrated medical-industry centre, while driving sustainable growth in the health economy. It is built around three pillars:

Boost competitiveness in the medical industry

  • Develop medical innovation and end-to-end healthcare services
  • Expand cooperation with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, and China
  • Promote a “Medical & Wellness Valley” to attract foreign investment

Develop the medical-industry ecosystem

  • Improve the organisational structure of the Department of Health Service Support
  • Promote Thai herbal products in global markets
  • Advance partnerships with international healthcare networks to expand patient access

Strengthen marketing and public relations

  • Launch the Thailand Wellness Awards to help elevate health and wellness tourism
  • Expand the beauty and anti-ageing market, projected to grow by 16.6% per year

Strategies for Thailand’s Medical Tourism Future

Amid intensifying competition and disruption from health-tech innovation, analysis by the Siam Commercial Bank Economic Intelligence Centre (SCB EIC) highlights four strategic priorities that could further strengthen Thailand’s leadership in medical tourism:

  • Branding medical tourism globally: Develop expertise in specialised treatments and leverage soft power to attract international interest.
     
  • Building partnerships: Collaborate with various sectors, including airlines, hotels, spas, rehabilitation centres, travel agencies, and insurance companies, to offer comprehensive medical tourism packages that extend into Wellness Tourism.
     
  • Enhancing service quality and treatment advancements: Strengthen cooperation between the private sector, academia, and government, both domestically and internationally, to elevate Thailand’s status as a leading medical hub.
     
  • Leveraging HealthTech: Implement HealthTech innovations to improve the efficiency and convenience of healthcare services, thereby enhancing Thailand's competitive edge in the medical tourism market.

As Thailand continues to strengthen its role as a regional medical hub, the country remains focused on enhancing service quality, innovation, and internationally recognised standards to support sustainable and inclusive growth.

 

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy