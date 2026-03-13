Thailand on Track to Become Southeast Asia’s Leading Medical Hub

Mental health and sleep economy: Mental health and sleep are gaining increasing recognition as critical elements of overall health. In 2026, people are realising that sleep is not just rest, but the foundation for energy, focus, and productivity. The pressures of urban living, demanding work, and long travel times are driving this shift in mindset. Public perceptions of mental health care have evolved, with seeing specialists now viewed as a normal and responsible aspect of self-care. Additionally, online consultations have made mental health services more accessible, reflecting the growing understanding that mental well-being is essential for success and quality of life.

Why Thailand is Perfect for Medical Tourism?

Thailand has long been a top global destination for medical tourism. In the Medical Tourism Index (MTI) 2020-2021, the International Healthcare Research Centre ranked Thailand among the top five out of 46 countries, based on Destination Attractiveness and Medical Tourism Cost.

Additionally, Medtourpress, a prominent Middle Eastern media outlet specialising in medical tourism, highlights Thailand's expertise in providing specialised treatments such as organ transplants and infertility care. This capability is a key factor that positions Thailand as a leader in the medical tourism market.

Thailand is leveraging its healthcare system as a form of soft power, advancing its Medical Hub strategy through the 10-year National Strategy Plan. This plan aims to enhance and globalise Thailand's healthcare system, shifting the focus from simply treating illnesses to fostering a sustainable quality of life.

A key development this year is the adoption of precision medicine and genetic testing to treat complex diseases such as cancer and offer high-quality infertility treatments. In addition, biotech innovations are being used to transform Thai herbal extracts into exportable health products, further solidifying Thailand's status as a global leader in healthcare.

According to the Siam Commercial Bank Economic Intelligence Centre (SCB EIC), Thailand’s emergence as a leader in medical tourism can be attributed to the following six key factors:

Affordable pricing: Medical treatment costs in Thailand are 50-80% lower than in the United States, Canada, and Europe.



Medical treatment costs in Thailand are 50-80% lower than in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Quality care: Thai doctors are highly skilled and well-trained, with many holding degrees from prestigious medical schools in the United Kingdom and the US. They provide professional and attentive care to patients.



Thai doctors are highly skilled and well-trained, with many holding degrees from prestigious medical schools in the United Kingdom and the US. They provide professional and attentive care to patients. World-class medical facilities: Many Thai hospitals are internationally recognised, with several receiving JCI Accreditation. Private hospitals are rapidly expanding their capabilities to attract global medical tourists. Some hospitals are developing into specialised medical centres, expanding partnerships with business affiliates, creating comprehensive medical and health centres, and integrating digital technology.



Many Thai hospitals are internationally recognised, with several receiving JCI Accreditation. Private hospitals are rapidly expanding their capabilities to attract global medical tourists. Some hospitals are developing into specialised medical centres, expanding partnerships with business affiliates, creating comprehensive medical and health centres, and integrating digital technology. Visa convenience: As part of its initiative to establish Thailand as a global medical hub, the government has reduced visa fees for medical treatment, allowing foreign patients to enter Thailand multiple times within one year, with stays of up to 90 days each.



As part of its initiative to establish Thailand as a global medical hub, the government has reduced visa fees for medical treatment, allowing foreign patients to enter Thailand multiple times within one year, with stays of up to 90 days each. Popular tourist destinations: Thailand is already famous for its tourism. The country has a unique marketing strategy, targeting general tourists who are initially visiting for leisure but are encouraged to take advantage of affordable medical services, such as health check-ups and outpatient treatments, transforming them into medical tourism customers.



Thailand is already famous for its tourism. The country has a unique marketing strategy, targeting general tourists who are initially visiting for leisure but are encouraged to take advantage of affordable medical services, such as health check-ups and outpatient treatments, transforming them into medical tourism customers. Ongoing marketing strategies: Thailand’s medical tourism industry dates back to the 1990s, when several Southeast Asian countries used it as a tool for economic growth. Thailand began promoting medical tourism seriously in 2004, focusing on affordable pricing, comprehensive services, and highlighting various treatments, from cancer care to cosmetic surgery. The country has created a list of hospitals specialising in specific treatments, making it easier for potential clients to find the right care and make informed decisions.

Thailand’s 10-Year Medical Hub Plan

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) said it will step up its push into the medical and wellness tourism market in 2026, noting that travellers in this segment spend an average of 107,662 baht per person per trip—around 102.67% more than general tourists.

TAT said Thailand’s strengths include world-class medical facilities, with 61 hospitals and clinics accredited by the Joint Commission International (JCI). Treatment costs are estimated to be 30–70% lower than in Western countries, and healthcare services are available nationwide, with more than 500 medical facilities across all regions.

Key source markets for treatment in Thailand include Middle Eastern countries such as Qatar, Oman and Kuwait, neighbouring countries such as Cambodia, and South Asian countries such as Bangladesh.

In 2024, the Ministry of Public Health’s Steering Committee for Developing Thailand as a Medical Hub approved the draft Strategy for Developing Thailand as a Medical Hub (2025–2034).

The plan aims to position Thailand as a medical hub and a global, fully integrated medical-industry centre, while driving sustainable growth in the health economy. It is built around three pillars:

Boost competitiveness in the medical industry

Develop medical innovation and end-to-end healthcare services

Expand cooperation with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, and China

Promote a “Medical & Wellness Valley” to attract foreign investment

Develop the medical-industry ecosystem

Improve the organisational structure of the Department of Health Service Support

Promote Thai herbal products in global markets

Advance partnerships with international healthcare networks to expand patient access

Strengthen marketing and public relations

Launch the Thailand Wellness Awards to help elevate health and wellness tourism

Expand the beauty and anti-ageing market, projected to grow by 16.6% per year

Strategies for Thailand’s Medical Tourism Future

Amid intensifying competition and disruption from health-tech innovation, analysis by the Siam Commercial Bank Economic Intelligence Centre (SCB EIC) highlights four strategic priorities that could further strengthen Thailand’s leadership in medical tourism:

Branding medical tourism globally: Develop expertise in specialised treatments and leverage soft power to attract international interest.



Develop expertise in specialised treatments and leverage soft power to attract international interest. Building partnerships: Collaborate with various sectors, including airlines, hotels, spas, rehabilitation centres, travel agencies, and insurance companies, to offer comprehensive medical tourism packages that extend into Wellness Tourism.



Collaborate with various sectors, including airlines, hotels, spas, rehabilitation centres, travel agencies, and insurance companies, to offer comprehensive medical tourism packages that extend into Wellness Tourism. Enhancing service quality and treatment advancements: Strengthen cooperation between the private sector, academia, and government, both domestically and internationally, to elevate Thailand’s status as a leading medical hub.



Strengthen cooperation between the private sector, academia, and government, both domestically and internationally, to elevate Thailand’s status as a leading medical hub. Leveraging HealthTech: Implement HealthTech innovations to improve the efficiency and convenience of healthcare services, thereby enhancing Thailand's competitive edge in the medical tourism market.

As Thailand continues to strengthen its role as a regional medical hub, the country remains focused on enhancing service quality, innovation, and internationally recognised standards to support sustainable and inclusive growth.