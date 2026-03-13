Thailand on Track to Become Southeast Asia’s Leading Medical Hub

Medical tourism has gained attention as a growing segment within the travel market, with high potential for expansion. According to the Medical Tourism Association (MTA), it is estimated that over 14 million people travel abroad for medical services annually.
The significant growth of global medical tourism can be attributed to the high healthcare costs in developed countries compared to the quality healthcare available at more affordable prices in other countries. Additionally, long wait times for treatment also contribute to this shift.
Key reasons for people seeking medical treatment abroad include:
Apart from cost and advancements in treatment technology and healthcare standards, other factors influencing the choice of destination include ease and cost of travel, such as cheap flight tickets, uncomplicated visa processes, and a variety of accommodation options.
Mega Trends Transforming Global Health
2026 marks a pivotal year for Thailand’s healthcare industry as it enters its "golden year." The Thai public is increasingly valuing health and wellness, resulting in a rapidly expanding healthcare service market.
Why Thailand is Perfect for Medical Tourism?
Thailand has long been a top global destination for medical tourism. In the Medical Tourism Index (MTI) 2020-2021, the International Healthcare Research Centre ranked Thailand among the top five out of 46 countries, based on Destination Attractiveness and Medical Tourism Cost.
Additionally, Medtourpress, a prominent Middle Eastern media outlet specialising in medical tourism, highlights Thailand's expertise in providing specialised treatments such as organ transplants and infertility care. This capability is a key factor that positions Thailand as a leader in the medical tourism market.
Thailand is leveraging its healthcare system as a form of soft power, advancing its Medical Hub strategy through the 10-year National Strategy Plan. This plan aims to enhance and globalise Thailand's healthcare system, shifting the focus from simply treating illnesses to fostering a sustainable quality of life.
A key development this year is the adoption of precision medicine and genetic testing to treat complex diseases such as cancer and offer high-quality infertility treatments. In addition, biotech innovations are being used to transform Thai herbal extracts into exportable health products, further solidifying Thailand's status as a global leader in healthcare.
According to the Siam Commercial Bank Economic Intelligence Centre (SCB EIC), Thailand’s emergence as a leader in medical tourism can be attributed to the following six key factors:
Thailand’s 10-Year Medical Hub Plan
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) said it will step up its push into the medical and wellness tourism market in 2026, noting that travellers in this segment spend an average of 107,662 baht per person per trip—around 102.67% more than general tourists.
TAT said Thailand’s strengths include world-class medical facilities, with 61 hospitals and clinics accredited by the Joint Commission International (JCI). Treatment costs are estimated to be 30–70% lower than in Western countries, and healthcare services are available nationwide, with more than 500 medical facilities across all regions.
Key source markets for treatment in Thailand include Middle Eastern countries such as Qatar, Oman and Kuwait, neighbouring countries such as Cambodia, and South Asian countries such as Bangladesh.
In 2024, the Ministry of Public Health’s Steering Committee for Developing Thailand as a Medical Hub approved the draft Strategy for Developing Thailand as a Medical Hub (2025–2034).
The plan aims to position Thailand as a medical hub and a global, fully integrated medical-industry centre, while driving sustainable growth in the health economy. It is built around three pillars:
Boost competitiveness in the medical industry
Develop the medical-industry ecosystem
Strengthen marketing and public relations
Strategies for Thailand’s Medical Tourism Future
Amid intensifying competition and disruption from health-tech innovation, analysis by the Siam Commercial Bank Economic Intelligence Centre (SCB EIC) highlights four strategic priorities that could further strengthen Thailand’s leadership in medical tourism:
As Thailand continues to strengthen its role as a regional medical hub, the country remains focused on enhancing service quality, innovation, and internationally recognised standards to support sustainable and inclusive growth.