Phuket to host three global conferences, boosting sustainable tourism, Pride and wellness

Bhummikitti Ruktaengam, President of the Sustainable Tourism Development Foundation and a representative of Phuket’s private sector, who helped initiate efforts to bring conferences such as GSTC and GWS to Phuket, said the city’s selection was the result of strong public-private cooperation in driving seven provincial strategies.

He said the focus is on turning strengths in sustainability and international-standard health services into tangible outcomes that improve competitiveness on the global stage, while maintaining balance and local wellbeing alongside economic growth—ensuring development is sustainable and delivers real benefits to Phuket and Thailand.

Supawan reiterated that TCEB, Phuket and Thailand are well positioned to support the three conference agendas—sustainability, wellness, and equality and inclusion—which will help strengthen the image of both Phuket and Thailand at a time when these issues are increasingly central on the global stage and influence decisions on event destinations.

She added that TCEB has long advanced measurable sustainability in events, including avoiding and reducing carbon footprints, and pushing for relevant MICE operational standards.

Phuket, she said, has a strong sustainable tourism network, with GSTC members in the area playing an active role across government, attractions and hotel operators. Local communities also continue to drive sustainability activities, meeting the requirements of hosting proposals.

Phuket has also worked with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to set sustainable development indicator targets for 2030, developed area-based sustainable tourism projects, and has been selected as a pilot city for the National Ecosystem Assessment (NEA) to support biodiversity conservation on the island.

These efforts, she said, will bolster Thailand’s image as a trusted destination for sustainable events.

For the InterPride General Meeting & World Conference 2026, supportive factors include Thailand’s passage of the marriage equality law and ongoing moves towards gender recognition legislation, as well as labour rights for sex workers.

These developments, she said, underline the meeting as a marker of tangible structural change in Thailand.

Phuket is also positioned as an open, multicultural and LGBTQIA+ friendly city with strong community networks, ready to help elevate Phuket as a model city of equality and promote the image of the “Rainbow Pearl of Asia” to international audiences—supporting future marketing to attract LGBTQIA+ MICE travellers and further strengthen Phuket’s global MICE profile.

As for GWS 2026, she said the summit will open business opportunities in Phuket’s and Thailand’s wellness industries to international investors and entrepreneurs.

Thailand is pushing the wellness economy and policies supporting Phuket’s role as an international health hub (Medical Hub), as well as advancing Thailand as a health and wellness tourism destination under the 20-year national strategy.

Phuket also has five-star hotels and internationally standard facilities offering premium health and wellness services, alongside new investment to meet emerging global demand—such as health span—supported by Phuket’s natural environment and nearby areas conducive to rest and recovery.

At the same time, operators in Phuket and across Thailand will gain access to global directions, trends and new opportunities that can be used to develop services and expand businesses further.