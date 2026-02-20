Phuket to host three global conferences, boosting sustainable tourism, Pride and wellness

The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) has positioned Phuket as a model MICE city after successfully attracting major international events and strengthening the city’s brand in line with provincial development strategies.
In 2026, Phuket will host three large-scale global conferences, following TCEB’s support in bidding for hosting rights.
The three events will help drive key global agendas—sustainability, wellness, and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI)—reinforcing Phuket’s status as a world-class MICE destination.
The first is the Global Sustainable Tourism Conference (GSTC) 2026, organised by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council, scheduled for April 21–24 at the Royal Phuket City Hotel and Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town.
The Sustainable Tourism Development Foundation will host the event, with support from TCEB.
Supawan Teerarat, Director of TCEB, said the bureau was delighted to help bring global conferences that reflect major world trends to Phuket. She said the achievement not only demonstrates Phuket’s capability, but also highlights a city-wide branding strategy.
Phuket is not only strong in sustainable tourism, she said, but is now advancing towards global leadership across three industries.
“Phuket is a model MICE city that can use MICE as a mechanism to elevate the city and create opportunities for trade, investment and development,” she said, adding that the effort aligns with TCEB’s targeted strategy to bring world-class events to Thailand, develop distinctive regional MICE city identities, and decentralise international events beyond Bangkok.
Suwit Phansengiam, Deputy Governor of Phuket, said the province is using MICE as a key tool to drive a higher-quality economy, as international conferences generate income beyond tourism and clearly spread benefits to local businesses and communities.
Hosting these major events, he said, reflects Phuket’s readiness as an international MICE city, improves the city’s image, expands investment opportunities, and supports sustainable economic growth.
Phuket will continue developing its MICE industry to create new value for the province and strengthen Thailand’s position on the regional MICE stage.
Bhummikitti Ruktaengam, President of the Sustainable Tourism Development Foundation and a representative of Phuket’s private sector, who helped initiate efforts to bring conferences such as GSTC and GWS to Phuket, said the city’s selection was the result of strong public-private cooperation in driving seven provincial strategies.
He said the focus is on turning strengths in sustainability and international-standard health services into tangible outcomes that improve competitiveness on the global stage, while maintaining balance and local wellbeing alongside economic growth—ensuring development is sustainable and delivers real benefits to Phuket and Thailand.
Supawan reiterated that TCEB, Phuket and Thailand are well positioned to support the three conference agendas—sustainability, wellness, and equality and inclusion—which will help strengthen the image of both Phuket and Thailand at a time when these issues are increasingly central on the global stage and influence decisions on event destinations.
She added that TCEB has long advanced measurable sustainability in events, including avoiding and reducing carbon footprints, and pushing for relevant MICE operational standards.
Phuket, she said, has a strong sustainable tourism network, with GSTC members in the area playing an active role across government, attractions and hotel operators. Local communities also continue to drive sustainability activities, meeting the requirements of hosting proposals.
Phuket has also worked with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to set sustainable development indicator targets for 2030, developed area-based sustainable tourism projects, and has been selected as a pilot city for the National Ecosystem Assessment (NEA) to support biodiversity conservation on the island.
These efforts, she said, will bolster Thailand’s image as a trusted destination for sustainable events.
For the InterPride General Meeting & World Conference 2026, supportive factors include Thailand’s passage of the marriage equality law and ongoing moves towards gender recognition legislation, as well as labour rights for sex workers.
These developments, she said, underline the meeting as a marker of tangible structural change in Thailand.
Phuket is also positioned as an open, multicultural and LGBTQIA+ friendly city with strong community networks, ready to help elevate Phuket as a model city of equality and promote the image of the “Rainbow Pearl of Asia” to international audiences—supporting future marketing to attract LGBTQIA+ MICE travellers and further strengthen Phuket’s global MICE profile.
As for GWS 2026, she said the summit will open business opportunities in Phuket’s and Thailand’s wellness industries to international investors and entrepreneurs.
Thailand is pushing the wellness economy and policies supporting Phuket’s role as an international health hub (Medical Hub), as well as advancing Thailand as a health and wellness tourism destination under the 20-year national strategy.
Phuket also has five-star hotels and internationally standard facilities offering premium health and wellness services, alongside new investment to meet emerging global demand—such as health span—supported by Phuket’s natural environment and nearby areas conducive to rest and recovery.
At the same time, operators in Phuket and across Thailand will gain access to global directions, trends and new opportunities that can be used to develop services and expand businesses further.