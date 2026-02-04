Phuket to host Global Wellness Summit 2026 as organisers unveil key trends

Phuket has been named host of the Global Wellness Summit in 2026, with the 20th anniversary edition scheduled for November 10–13 in Phuket under the theme “The Symphony of Wellness”.
Thai authorities say the event will be used to showcase the country’s public health capabilities and its push to position itself as a global wellness hub.
Organisers have confirmed the 2026 summit dates (November 10–13) and the official theme, while noting support from Thai host partners including the Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau and the Ministry of Public Health.
Alongside the host-city announcement, the Global Wellness Institute and the summit released their “Future of Wellness 2026” outlook, framing 10 trends under four broad themes that signal a shift away from “high-tech optimisation” and towards more human-centred, resilient living.
Theme 1: Over-optimisation backlash
The report says consumers are pushing back against constant tracking and “perfect” routines, with wellness moving from measurement to meaning—prioritising pleasure, joy and emotional repair.
Theme 2: The year of women
The outlook highlights a renewed focus on closing gender gaps in wellness—especially in longevity and sport—by centring women’s health needs and women-specific training and recovery.
Theme 3: Longevity goes mainstream
Longevity is expanding beyond clinics and supplements into the built environment and personal care, including wellness-focused real estate and “skin longevity” approaches that emphasise long-term skin health.
Theme 4: Wellness meets environmental and human crises
The report also points to wellness shifting from “self-care” to resilience—highlighting disaster preparedness, digital-stress “neurowellness”, and growing attention to microplastics as health concerns.