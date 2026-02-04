Phuket to host Global Wellness Summit 2026 as organisers unveil key trends

Phuket has been named host of the Global Wellness Summit in 2026, with the 20th anniversary edition scheduled for November 10–13 in Phuket under the theme “The Symphony of Wellness”.

Thai authorities say the event will be used to showcase the country’s public health capabilities and its push to position itself as a global wellness hub.

GWS 2026 dates, theme and hosting plans

Organisers have confirmed the 2026 summit dates (November 10–13) and the official theme, while noting support from Thai host partners including the Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau and the Ministry of Public Health.