Gift Fertility launches ‘North Park’ IVF clinic with advanced, accessible care

Gift Fertility North Park, a new flagship fertility-medicine clinic in the Vibhavadi–Lak Si area, officially launched on Thursday (January 29), unveiling its “Total Fertility Solution” concept aimed at broadening access to international-standard fertility innovations.
Rather than focusing solely on advanced technology, its model is designed to remove barriers and raise standards in infertility care by making treatment genuinely accessible—through integrated services, a systematic care pathway, and reasonable pricing—allowing more people to pursue family-building with tangible, internationally recognised standards.
Under this mission, Gift Fertility North Park has been positioned as more than a conventional clinic. It is intended as a prototype “fertility health ecosystem”, offering structured, personalised care—from in-depth consultations and comprehensive fertility assessments to planning and preventive approaches—aimed at simplifying decision-making with clearer, well-rounded information across different life stages.
The clinic is also being developed as a medical collaborative hub, supporting patient care from partner networks and healthcare providers nationwide through a seamless referral system.
This approach allows referring doctors to co-design treatment plans and access modern laboratory technology without having to invest in infrastructure themselves—while ensuring continuity of care under a consistent standard across the network.
Balancing international standards with accessible care
Pagawadee Ketcharoon, chief operating officer of Gift Fertility Co Ltd, said the North Park clinic was not launched to compete on price, but to balance international-standard quality with meaningful access to treatment under the Total Fertility Solution concept.
Noting that the current client mix is around 70% Thai and 30% international (including Chinese, Vietnamese and Indian patients), Pagawadee said there were opportunities in Thailand’s IVF market, which she estimated at about 6.1 billion baht.
She also pointed to the LGBTQ+ segment as a high-potential market, citing estimates of around five million people—about 8% of the population—and said demand from this group has been rising.
She added that the market could expand further as the legal and regulatory environment evolves under Thailand’s marriage equality law, which took effect in January 2025.
“The launch of this clinic is more than a branch expansion—it is the creation of a medical ecosystem designed to work seamlessly with partner networks,” she said, adding that shared resources and technology would be key to lifting national standards in reproductive medicine and paving the way for expansion across Southeast Asia.
Advanced laboratory standards and personalised treatment pathways
On clinical readiness, Gift Fertility North Park said it provides end-to-end care—from advanced diagnostic assessment to higher-level treatment—driven by international-standard laboratory technology, sample-security systems, and systematic data analysis to manage quality and reduce variability in outcomes.
Treatment pathways are designed on a personalised basis, with the aim of addressing each patient’s needs precisely and safely.
Dr Napadon Yaibuates, director of Gift Fertility North Park, said success should not be measured solely by the outcome of a single treatment cycle, but by long-term, systematic and sustainable fertility health management for families.
Under the Total Fertility Solution concept, he said the clinic takes a holistic view of each patient—covering baseline health, hormones and genetics, alongside life context and timing that may be appropriate for each family.
“Our goal is to make every step clear and reassuring, because the best care is care that understands the context of life, helping to build a strong and sustainable foundation for the family,” he said.
Gift Fertility currently operates four fertility clinics across Bangkok and regional areas. Gift Fertility North Park—located within the North Park project on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road—marks the group’s latest network expansion and reinforces its positioning in fertility healthcare by combining medical expertise, technology and an understanding of patients’ life context to support family-building with confidence and trusted standards throughout the care journey.
For more information about Gift Fertility and starting your fertility health and family-building journey, visit: www.giftfertility.com.