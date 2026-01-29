Gift Fertility launches ‘North Park’ IVF clinic with advanced, accessible care

The clinic is also being developed as a medical collaborative hub, supporting patient care from partner networks and healthcare providers nationwide through a seamless referral system.

This approach allows referring doctors to co-design treatment plans and access modern laboratory technology without having to invest in infrastructure themselves—while ensuring continuity of care under a consistent standard across the network.

Balancing international standards with accessible care

Pagawadee Ketcharoon, chief operating officer of Gift Fertility Co Ltd, said the North Park clinic was not launched to compete on price, but to balance international-standard quality with meaningful access to treatment under the Total Fertility Solution concept.

Noting that the current client mix is around 70% Thai and 30% international (including Chinese, Vietnamese and Indian patients), Pagawadee said there were opportunities in Thailand’s IVF market, which she estimated at about 6.1 billion baht.

She also pointed to the LGBTQ+ segment as a high-potential market, citing estimates of around five million people—about 8% of the population—and said demand from this group has been rising.

She added that the market could expand further as the legal and regulatory environment evolves under Thailand’s marriage equality law, which took effect in January 2025.

“The launch of this clinic is more than a branch expansion—it is the creation of a medical ecosystem designed to work seamlessly with partner networks,” she said, adding that shared resources and technology would be key to lifting national standards in reproductive medicine and paving the way for expansion across Southeast Asia.