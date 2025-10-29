SAFE Fertility Clinic Rolls Out Premium Services to Capture IVF/ICSI Market as Foreign Patients Surge Beyond 2.75 Billion Baht

In line with its commitment to continuous improvement, SAFE Fertility Clinic continues to integrate advanced reproductive technologies into its medical practice through collaborations with leading international partners, including those in the United States. These partnerships support ongoing development in clinical standards and patient care, reflecting the clinic’s dedication to safety, quality, and innovation in fertility treatment.

Moreover, the trend of preserving fertility and having children when ready has been growing steadily. As a result, the IVF/ICSI market no longer refers only to in-vitro fertilization (IVF) or Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), but also encompasses the entire ecosystem of fertility-related services such as egg freezing, embryo freezing, preimplantation genetic testing (PGT), and genetic screening to prevent hereditary diseases like Down syndrome, Thalassemia, or Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).

“Today, people tend to want fewer children and have a family at an older age. Late pregnancies then often come with concerns about egg quality and child health in the future. Therefore, the demand for assisted reproductive technologies has increased. Many people choose to undergo fertility screening, freeze their eggs, or preserve embryos in advance, capturing the period of the healthiest bodies for future use.”

By integrating world-class fertility expertise, advanced technology, and the warmth of Thai hospitality, SAFE Fertility Clinic has become a trusted destination for families seeking compassionate and reliable fertility care in Thailand.

According to Kasikorn Research Center, the market value of foreign infertility patients in Thailand is estimated at 2.75 billion baht, with a projected growth of 3.5% in 2025. Thailand has been standing out for its competitive pricing and high-quality medical services, driven by steady growth in patients from China, India, and ASEAN countries.

Thailand remains one of the top destinations for fertility tourism, offering lower treatment costs compared to regional competitors, with the average cost of IVF around USD 6,000, lower than in Singapore or Malaysia. Combined with internationally accredited medical facilities and a reputation for exceptional care, Thailand continues to be recognized as a trusted hub for fertility treatment in the region.

Additionally, Thailand stands out in the regional healthcare landscape, with a higher number of internationally accredited medical facilities compared to neighboring countries, along with comprehensive amenities including hotels, restaurants, and shopping centers that can enhance the overall experience for international patients. Moreover, a Medical Treatment Visa is available for international patients to stay in Thailand for the entire process including post-care rest.