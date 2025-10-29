SAFE Fertility Clinic Rolls Out Premium Services to Capture IVF/ICSI Market as Foreign Patients Surge Beyond 2.75 Billion Baht

Wiwat Quangkananurug, M.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of SAFE Fertility Group Public Company Limited, a pioneer in assisted reproductive technologies (IVF/ICSI), stated that overseas patients remain a key focus for the company.
SAFE Fertility Clinic has earned trust from international markets, particularly India and Vietnam, which have shown significant growth, as well as Japan and the expat community, where the company has established a solid base. In addition, the company continues to expand into new markets to create balance and strengthen the business for long-term sustainability.
Currently, SAFE Fertility Clinic’s patient base is evenly divided between Thai and international clients. The clinic continues to strengthen its presence in key markets, while expanding into new territories to build sustainable long-term growth.
“Although the current economic situation has had some impact on the mid-tier group. This is because SAFE Fertility Clinic’s clients are within the mid- to high-income segment. However, it reflects delayed decisions rather than reduced demand. In the long run, the desire to build a family remains a lasting motivation” he said.
Additionally, the company emphasizes the excellent service, offering the pre-consultation for international patients before they come for treatment in Thailand, in order to boost their confidence in a smooth medical journey. A multilingual personal assistant (PA) team is available, fluent in Thai, English, Chinese, Japanese, Khmer, Burmese, Hindi and Vietnamese, to cater to patients from various countries. This ensures that the information provided is accurate, clear, and easy to understand.
Beyond language assistance, the personal assistant service is designed to elevate the patient experience beyond standard medical care. Each patient is assigned a dedicated personal assistant (PA) who provides close, personalized support throughout the entire treatment. The PA serves as the main coordinator between the patient and the medical team, follows up on treatment plans, handles medical information, and facilitates every step of the process. This approach reflects Thailand’s tradition of genuine hospitality, ensuring every family feels supported and understood throughout their journey—from the first consultation to post-treatment care.
In line with its commitment to continuous improvement, SAFE Fertility Clinic continues to integrate advanced reproductive technologies into its medical practice through collaborations with leading international partners, including those in the United States. These partnerships support ongoing development in clinical standards and patient care, reflecting the clinic’s dedication to safety, quality, and innovation in fertility treatment.
Moreover, the trend of preserving fertility and having children when ready has been growing steadily. As a result, the IVF/ICSI market no longer refers only to in-vitro fertilization (IVF) or Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), but also encompasses the entire ecosystem of fertility-related services such as egg freezing, embryo freezing, preimplantation genetic testing (PGT), and genetic screening to prevent hereditary diseases like Down syndrome, Thalassemia, or Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).
“Today, people tend to want fewer children and have a family at an older age. Late pregnancies then often come with concerns about egg quality and child health in the future. Therefore, the demand for assisted reproductive technologies has increased. Many people choose to undergo fertility screening, freeze their eggs, or preserve embryos in advance, capturing the period of the healthiest bodies for future use.”
By integrating world-class fertility expertise, advanced technology, and the warmth of Thai hospitality, SAFE Fertility Clinic has become a trusted destination for families seeking compassionate and reliable fertility care in Thailand.
According to Kasikorn Research Center, the market value of foreign infertility patients in Thailand is estimated at 2.75 billion baht, with a projected growth of 3.5% in 2025. Thailand has been standing out for its competitive pricing and high-quality medical services, driven by steady growth in patients from China, India, and ASEAN countries.
Thailand remains one of the top destinations for fertility tourism, offering lower treatment costs compared to regional competitors, with the average cost of IVF around USD 6,000, lower than in Singapore or Malaysia. Combined with internationally accredited medical facilities and a reputation for exceptional care, Thailand continues to be recognized as a trusted hub for fertility treatment in the region.
Additionally, Thailand stands out in the regional healthcare landscape, with a higher number of internationally accredited medical facilities compared to neighboring countries, along with comprehensive amenities including hotels, restaurants, and shopping centers that can enhance the overall experience for international patients. Moreover, a Medical Treatment Visa is available for international patients to stay in Thailand for the entire process including post-care rest.