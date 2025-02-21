Selling ovaries, surrogacy ‘pose long-term health problems’

Wittaya Thitaphan, a member of the Medical Council of Thailand, noted that a networks that accepts ovary sales and surrogacy sought benefits from women without safe medical standards.

She claimed that ovary trade is illegal in Thailand, saying that participants would suffer from health risk in the long term.

Participants could develop organ dysfunction and mood swings, as well as impact menstruation and fertility, she explained, adding that they could be at risk of developing cancer.

She pointed out that commercial surrogacy is also illegal in Thailand, noting that it could trigger risk of stroke and heart failure. Participants could have higher risk of developing pre-eclampsia, haemorrhage or premature birth than traditional pregnancy, she said.