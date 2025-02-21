Selling ovaries, surrogacy ‘pose long-term health problems’

Wittaya Thitaphan, a member of the Medical Council of Thailand, noted that a networks that accepts ovary sales and surrogacy sought benefits from women without safe medical standards.
She claimed that ovary trade is illegal in Thailand, saying that participants would suffer from health risk in the long term.
Participants could develop organ dysfunction and mood swings, as well as impact menstruation and fertility, she explained, adding that they could be at risk of developing cancer.
She pointed out that commercial surrogacy is also illegal in Thailand, noting that it could trigger risk of stroke and heart failure. Participants could have higher risk of developing pre-eclampsia, haemorrhage or premature birth than traditional pregnancy, she said.
Wittaya emphasised that many Thai women have been lured to sell their ovaries or take part in surrogacy abroad, posing risk of human trafficking and sexual exploitation.
She pointed out that participants will not be treated fairly, saying that these networks would detain them and will not take responsibility if they develop symptoms.
Participants could face imprisonment for illegal surrogacy, she added.
The Medical Council of Thailand advised people to consider thoroughly, based on accurate data, physician’s recommendations and legal standards.
Those who wish to have children through reproductive technology should choose a licensed medical facility and strictly follow medical and legal guidelines, she said.
“Though ovary donation and surrogacy might be income-generating options among people who face economic issues, health and legal implications can be more severe than expected,” she warned.