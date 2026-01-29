Lisa opens up about her role as Amazing Thailand Ambassador



Then, when asked how she would present a new perspective on tourism in Thailand, Lisa shared her thoughts:



"I feel that Thailand isn’t just about beautiful places or delicious food. It’s about the warm, happy feeling you get every time you visit. That’s something visitors can truly experience. It makes the travel experience even more meaningful because Thai people are so friendly, and the Thai smile is something that truly captivates."

When asked if there was one place not featured on TV that she would recommend to visitors, Lisa replied:



"My hometown, Buriram. The stand-up meatballs there are amazing. Just talking about it makes me want to eat them again!"

Regarding Lisa’s new role as Amazing Thailand Ambassador, TAT believes that her involvement will significantly elevate Thailand’s tourism image.

In addition, regarding Lisa’s appointment as the Amazing Thailand Ambassador, Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), stated that Lisa’s expression of Thai identity is influential and powerful. She serves as a bridge, driving progress in all aspects.

What Lisa does will blend culture, modernity, and showcase the charm of Thailand through her attitude and actions. What she says and does is remarkable and truly resonates with global tourists. No one is more suited to be the Amazing Thailand Ambassador than Lisa.

"We see Lisa now, and we fully believe in her. It’s not just TAT, but every Thai person believes in her ability to convey the beauty of Thailand through the perspective of someone influential, valuable, and a role model like Lisa, under the 'Feel All the Feelings' campaign, inviting people to experience Thailand and feel every emotion it has to offer."

Lisa’s emotional connection to Thailand will be shared with global tourists, boosting Thailand's tourism power. It will enhance the recognition of existing tourists and build trust among new visitors.

With Lisa’s vast fanbase, her influence stretches across the globe, driving more people to visit Thailand and leading a transformation in the country’s image through her new perspective.

The "Lisa Effect" will be evident this year. Every appearance of Lisa creates a phenomenon, whether she is enjoying a local delicacy or promoting the beauty of Thailand. Most recently, her promotion of the Red Lotus Sea by TAT created a massive impact, with record numbers of visitors and the highest income generated by the community and vendors around the site.

With Lisa as Thailand’s ambassador in today’s digital world, where everything happens online and in real-time, we can instantly know what anyone is doing, when, where, and how. Whatever Lisa does, everyone knows and admires it, inspiring them to follow her lead. Appointing Lisa as the ambassador is a powerful strategy that aligns perfectly with the modern world. Her massive global fanbase ensures that Thailand is mentioned positively, creating an emotional connection and fostering a positive image of Thai tourism.

Additionally, TAT’s "Friends of Amazing Thailand" campaign features other influential figures with large fanbases, such as Win Metawin, Blue Pongtiwat, and Gulf Kanawut, who also play a key role in promoting Thailand.

Choosing Lisa as the Amazing Thailand Ambassador isn’t just about picking a celebrity; it’s about harnessing Thailand’s natural charm in a smart way to elevate the country’s tourism image. This approach connects people worldwide, meeting the needs of the 21st century and achieving the perfect balance.

Pushing Tourism Revenue to 3 Trillion Baht in 2026



For 2026, TAT has set a tourism revenue target of 3 trillion baht, focusing on increasing the "value" per visitor rather than just boosting visitor numbers.

In terms of market structure, TAT estimates that the ratio of short-haul to long-haul tourists will shift to about 75:25, with plans to expand the tourism base to include new groups, such as investors and athletes, who have high spending power and seek more meaningful experiences beyond typical tourism.

“We will use Thai-ness and Lisa’s identity to help people see Thailand from a deeper perspective—not just as a place to visit, but as a place to feel connected to and want to return to,” said Thapanee.

In addition to the image-building campaign, TAT is preparing to continue engagement efforts. In April, a limited-edition gift set designed by Lisa will be launched as a souvenir for special TAT events. Furthermore, new content showcasing Thailand's emerging tourist destinations, such as the expansion of the Red Lotus Sea story to other provinces like Phatthalung, Ubon Ratchathani, and Khon Kaen, will be released continuously via the Amazing Thailand page, as TAT aims to highlight new and unique experiences across the country.