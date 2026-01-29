Lisa opens up about her role as Amazing Thailand Ambassador

Recently, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) transformed the area around Wat Arun Ratchawararam to officially launch "Lisa" Lalisa Manoban as the Amazing Thailand Ambassador. This announcement was part of the "Feel All the Feelings" campaign, inviting visitors to Thailand to experience all the emotions the country has to offer.
Lalisa Manoban will serve as the representative to convey the unique beauty, charm, and values of Thai tourism from a fresh perspective to global tourists, while encouraging Thai people to be "good hosts" and provide high-quality experiences for visitors.
Lisa made a stunning appearance on the red carpet in a beautiful, eye-catching look, wearing a couture gown from Balmain. This high-fashion design was inspired by Nuit à Londres, a distinctive gown from Pierre Balmain's Spring/Summer 1960 Haute Couture collection, which was influenced by a royal evening gown designed for Her Majesty the Queen in 1960.
The gown was specially redesigned for Lisa, featuring a strapless evening dress with a long skirt, crafted with meticulous haute couture techniques. Traditional Thai woven fabric was integrated into the bodice and sleeves, while the satin duchess fabric used for the wraparound skirt created an elegant, flowing silhouette. The matching shawl further enhanced the luxurious feel of the ensemble.
This reimagined Thai fabric gown, in a golden hue, was modernized to reflect contemporary style while elegantly embodying Thai identity. It was perfectly paired with a diamond necklace from Bvlgari, valued at over 14 million baht, blending global fashion influence with the rich heritage of Thailand. The ensemble showcased Thailand’s powerful new image on the global stage.
Why Lisa Was Chosen as Amazing Thailand Ambassador:
Lalisa Manoban opened up, sharing that when she walked on the red carpet, she couldn’t hold back tears due to the overwhelming beauty of Amazing Thailand. She felt extremely excited and honored to collaborate with TAT on this campaign.
As a Thai national, she was deeply grateful and proud to be given this opportunity to represent Thailand as an ambassador. Lisa expressed her desire to use this chance to present a fresh perspective on Amazing Thailand, working together with TAT to support tourism and take it even further than before.
Lisa then answered questions from Lily regarding her alter ego characters and how they would experience Thailand under the theme "Feel All the Feelings," as she introduced a new way of traveling in the country:
If Roxi came to Thailand, would she walk around Yaowarat and say, "Please come visit my country"?
Lisa: Yes, she probably would!
If Sunni visited, she might go to the beach or perhaps explore hidden bars around Bangkok, right?
Lisa: That’s possible, yes.
Would Kiki do a bridge pose somewhere in true modern woman style?
Lisa: Maybe not that crazy, but it’s possible!
Speedi might take a tuk-tuk and just roam around, right?
Lisa: Yes, that’s definitely something she would do.
Would Vixi be bargaining with vendors?
Lisa: Absolutely, Vixi would do that for sure.
Then, when asked how she would present a new perspective on tourism in Thailand, Lisa shared her thoughts:
"I feel that Thailand isn’t just about beautiful places or delicious food. It’s about the warm, happy feeling you get every time you visit. That’s something visitors can truly experience. It makes the travel experience even more meaningful because Thai people are so friendly, and the Thai smile is something that truly captivates."
When asked if there was one place not featured on TV that she would recommend to visitors, Lisa replied:
"My hometown, Buriram. The stand-up meatballs there are amazing. Just talking about it makes me want to eat them again!"
Regarding Lisa’s new role as Amazing Thailand Ambassador, TAT believes that her involvement will significantly elevate Thailand’s tourism image.
In addition, regarding Lisa’s appointment as the Amazing Thailand Ambassador, Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), stated that Lisa’s expression of Thai identity is influential and powerful. She serves as a bridge, driving progress in all aspects.
What Lisa does will blend culture, modernity, and showcase the charm of Thailand through her attitude and actions. What she says and does is remarkable and truly resonates with global tourists. No one is more suited to be the Amazing Thailand Ambassador than Lisa.
"We see Lisa now, and we fully believe in her. It’s not just TAT, but every Thai person believes in her ability to convey the beauty of Thailand through the perspective of someone influential, valuable, and a role model like Lisa, under the 'Feel All the Feelings' campaign, inviting people to experience Thailand and feel every emotion it has to offer."
Lisa’s emotional connection to Thailand will be shared with global tourists, boosting Thailand's tourism power. It will enhance the recognition of existing tourists and build trust among new visitors.
With Lisa’s vast fanbase, her influence stretches across the globe, driving more people to visit Thailand and leading a transformation in the country’s image through her new perspective.
The "Lisa Effect" will be evident this year. Every appearance of Lisa creates a phenomenon, whether she is enjoying a local delicacy or promoting the beauty of Thailand. Most recently, her promotion of the Red Lotus Sea by TAT created a massive impact, with record numbers of visitors and the highest income generated by the community and vendors around the site.
With Lisa as Thailand’s ambassador in today’s digital world, where everything happens online and in real-time, we can instantly know what anyone is doing, when, where, and how. Whatever Lisa does, everyone knows and admires it, inspiring them to follow her lead. Appointing Lisa as the ambassador is a powerful strategy that aligns perfectly with the modern world. Her massive global fanbase ensures that Thailand is mentioned positively, creating an emotional connection and fostering a positive image of Thai tourism.
Additionally, TAT’s "Friends of Amazing Thailand" campaign features other influential figures with large fanbases, such as Win Metawin, Blue Pongtiwat, and Gulf Kanawut, who also play a key role in promoting Thailand.
Choosing Lisa as the Amazing Thailand Ambassador isn’t just about picking a celebrity; it’s about harnessing Thailand’s natural charm in a smart way to elevate the country’s tourism image. This approach connects people worldwide, meeting the needs of the 21st century and achieving the perfect balance.
Pushing Tourism Revenue to 3 Trillion Baht in 2026
For 2026, TAT has set a tourism revenue target of 3 trillion baht, focusing on increasing the "value" per visitor rather than just boosting visitor numbers.
In terms of market structure, TAT estimates that the ratio of short-haul to long-haul tourists will shift to about 75:25, with plans to expand the tourism base to include new groups, such as investors and athletes, who have high spending power and seek more meaningful experiences beyond typical tourism.
“We will use Thai-ness and Lisa’s identity to help people see Thailand from a deeper perspective—not just as a place to visit, but as a place to feel connected to and want to return to,” said Thapanee.
In addition to the image-building campaign, TAT is preparing to continue engagement efforts. In April, a limited-edition gift set designed by Lisa will be launched as a souvenir for special TAT events. Furthermore, new content showcasing Thailand's emerging tourist destinations, such as the expansion of the Red Lotus Sea story to other provinces like Phatthalung, Ubon Ratchathani, and Khon Kaen, will be released continuously via the Amazing Thailand page, as TAT aims to highlight new and unique experiences across the country.