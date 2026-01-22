TAT’s 2026 campaign sets sights on 36.7 million tourists

Thailand ended 2025 with 32.97 million foreign visitors, a decline of 7.23% year-on-year, as travel patterns shifted following global economic and geopolitical pressures. Despite the drop in arrivals overall, the tourism industry generated an impressive 2.7 trillion baht in revenue.

Although short-haul markets such as China contracted notably, long-haul tourism performed strongly, with more than 10.8 million visitors — an all-time high and an increase of 10.64% on the prior year, led by notable growth from the United Kingdom and United States.

Domestically, Thai travellers continued to drive the tourism economy, with 202 million domestic trips recorded, up 2.7% year-on-year.

Despite facing challenges from various factors, Thailand continues to adapt and build its strengths. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has introduced a strategic framework aimed at driving quality-led tourism growth in 2026 under the banner of the "Amazing 5 Economy."