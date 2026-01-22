TAT’s 2026 campaign sets sights on 36.7 million tourists

Thailand ended 2025 with 32.97 million foreign visitors, a decline of 7.23% year-on-year, as travel patterns shifted following global economic and geopolitical pressures. Despite the drop in arrivals overall, the tourism industry generated an impressive 2.7 trillion baht in revenue.
Although short-haul markets such as China contracted notably, long-haul tourism performed strongly, with more than 10.8 million visitors — an all-time high and an increase of 10.64% on the prior year, led by notable growth from the United Kingdom and United States.
Domestically, Thai travellers continued to drive the tourism economy, with 202 million domestic trips recorded, up 2.7% year-on-year.
Despite facing challenges from various factors, Thailand continues to adapt and build its strengths. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has introduced a strategic framework aimed at driving quality-led tourism growth in 2026 under the banner of the "Amazing 5 Economy."
TAT’s strategy for 2026 focuses on five core pillars:
“TAT has set bold targets for 2026, aiming to generate 3 trillion baht in tourism revenue and attract 36.7 million international visitors, supported by a new operational philosophy of faster decision-making, agile execution and optimising strengths while addressing weaknesses,” said TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool.
She acknowledged that China has re-established itself as a global tourism leader and highlighted the competitive dynamism of Vietnam’s outbound tourism efforts.
To respond, she said TAT will refine Thailand’s tourism assets to ensure global competitiveness, guided by the “10 Ps” of destination management — including proactive reputation protection, strategic partnerships and the cultivation of distinctive Thai tourism strengths.
New direct routes and quality travellers
TAT is also expanding access from new European markets. Suladda Sarutilavan, TAT Director for Europe, announced a partnership with Belavia Belarusian Airlines to inaugurate direct flights from Minsk, Belarus, to U-Tapao (Rayong-Pattaya) and Phuket International Airport.
The first direct service (BRU8605) departed Minsk on January 8 and arrived at U-Tapao on January 9, operated by an Airbus A230-200 with 281 seats. Services will continue approximately every 11–12 days, with direct flights to Phuket commencing on January 12at 12.25pm.
This initiative is expected to bring quality European visitors and strengthen Thailand’s profile as a long-haul destination.
Domestic tourism trends
In addition to promoting tourism to attract international visitors, Thailand also places significant emphasis on domestic tourism. TAT Deputy Governor for Domestic Marketing, Apichai Chatchalermkit, outlined five core trends shaping Thai travel behaviour in 2025:
Looking ahead to 2026, TAT will spotlight natural wonders and local ingenuity, including the UNESCO Creative Cities Network — with Thailand currently hosting nine Creative Cities, expected to reach ten by next year.
TAT will activate targeted campaigns in cities such as Sukhothai (crafts), Suphanburi (music) and Phetchaburi (food) to showcase world-class tourism experiences that instil national pride and global appeal.
Chiang Mai Night Market lights up winter season
To boost domestic tourism, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), in partnership with Chiang Mai Province, has launched the “Chiang Mai Night Market” initiative, showcasing Thai cultural charm through two themed programmes: Tha Phae Remix Chiang Mai Remake and San Kamphaeng Remix Chiang Mai Remake, said Khajorndej Apichatitrakul, TAT’s Northern Region Director.
The event runs from January 17 to March 1 (10am–10pm) across six consecutive weekends, taking place at San Kamphaeng Walking Street on Saturdays and Tha Phae Walking Street on Sundays. TAT has transformed both routes with installations that blend creativity, local heritage and modern technology.
Visitors can explore two landmark walking-street experiences: San Kamphaeng, featuring 10 light-and-art installations inspired by local crafts and Lanna identity, and Tha Phae, presenting 10 cultural displays drawing on Lanna New Year traditions, temples and heritage “guardians”.
Admission is free, with complimentary shuttle services available. TAT expects the programme to generate at least 186 million baht in tourism revenue, while creating a platform for local entrepreneurs and offering visitors immersive cultural experiences.
“Communicate continuously” — beyond traditional marketing
TAT Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications Nithee Seeprae explained that communication strategies now emphasise ongoing dialogue rather than one-off campaigns, spanning normal and crisis situations with accuracy, speed and consistency.
TAT’s strategic communications portfolio includes global initiatives such as:
The first Amazing Thailand Ambassador is international star Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban, tasked with showcasing Thailand’s beauty and cultural identity to the world. A full television commercial (TVC) unveiling Healing Thailand is scheduled for January 28.
“We aim to harness the power of communication to inspire real travel and drive sustainable economic growth,” Nithee concluded.