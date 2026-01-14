TAT banks on ‘Amazing 5 Economy’ strategy to boost tourism revenue to 3 trillion baht

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is confident that despite global challenges, it will boost tourism revenue to 3 trillion baht by 2026 through its "Amazing 5 Economy" strategy.
The TAT aims for an 11% increase in revenue compared to 2025, targeting 36.7 million international tourists and 210 million domestic trips.
TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool announced that the tourism authority has set a challenging target of THB 3 trillion in tourism revenue for 2026. This includes THB 2 trillion from international markets, with an 11% increase in international tourist arrivals, and THB 1 trillion from domestic tourism, which is expected to grow by 4%.
In 2025, Thailand’s total tourism revenue reached THB 2.7 trillion, with 32.97 million international visitors—a 7.23% decline. Despite a dip in short-haul markets like Malaysia and China, long-haul markets from Europe, America, the Middle East, and Africa saw strong growth, setting a record of 10.8 million visitors. The UK and US markets reached new highs, each surpassing 1 million visitors. Domestic tourism also grew, with 202 million trips, a 2.7% increase.
In 2026, TAT will focus on reigniting quality tourism growth by addressing challenges such as geopolitical tensions, increasing global competition, and domestic factors like the strong baht, household debt, safety concerns, and natural disasters. The key to success lies in the “Amazing 5 Economy” framework, which includes:
These efforts will be reinforced by five key strategies to ensure sustainable tourism growth, focusing on quality over quantity:
TAT aims to extend Thailand’s economic power by creating a year-round atmosphere of happiness through major events, festivals, and high-quality tourism products. The "Sub-Culture" trend and the Prototype model will be expanded from Krabi to Chiang Mai, with pilot projects in Phang Nga, Nan, and Phetchaburi, as part of the “Green Destination” initiative. Sustainability efforts will be further bolstered through key projects such as STGs STAR Plus, CF Hotels, Trusted Thailand, and the Thailand Tourism Awards.
For domestic tourism, TAT is emphasizing “Holistic Travel,” which encourages high-value spending on travel products. International tourists will be invited to explore Thailand’s natural wonders and wisdom, creating memorable experiences that benefit individuals, society, and the environment.
For international markets, particularly long-haul destinations, TAT is focusing on the “NIYOM” strategy, which highlights new travel experiences, inclusive hospitality, and year-round tourism. TAT aims to position Thailand as a destination for meaningful travel. Short-haul markets will also be expanded through niche segments, introducing new tourism destinations to refresh Thailand’s image in terms of quality and sustainability.
TAT will communicate Thailand’s “healing” power to international visitors through the “Healing is the New Luxury” campaign. For the domestic market, the “Instant Joy, Thai Travel” campaign will focus on enhancing Thailand’s reputation as a world-class film location under the “Amazing Film Location Thailand” initiative. Additionally, TAT will collaborate with global media, digital platforms, and businesses to increase the effectiveness of communications and reach targeted audiences.