TAT banks on ‘Amazing 5 Economy’ strategy to boost tourism revenue to 3 trillion baht

Overcoming Global Challenges and Boosting Tourism Quality

In 2026, TAT will focus on reigniting quality tourism growth by addressing challenges such as geopolitical tensions, increasing global competition, and domestic factors like the strong baht, household debt, safety concerns, and natural disasters. The key to success lies in the “Amazing 5 Economy” framework, which includes:

Life Economy : Elevating Thailand as a hub for wellness and medical tourism through the "Healing is the New Luxury" campaign.

: Elevating Thailand as a hub for wellness and medical tourism through the "Healing is the New Luxury" campaign. Sub-Culture Economy : Targeting powerful niche markets such as filmmakers, athletes, yacht & cruise tourism, and private jet travel.

: Targeting powerful niche markets such as filmmakers, athletes, yacht & cruise tourism, and private jet travel. Night Economy : Promoting creative nightlife tourism to boost both major cities and secondary destinations.

: Promoting creative nightlife tourism to boost both major cities and secondary destinations. Circular Economy : Designing a tourism system that efficiently uses resources based on the principles of Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle, while promoting tourism in secondary cities.

: Designing a tourism system that efficiently uses resources based on the principles of Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle, while promoting tourism in secondary cities. Platform Economy: Promoting online tourism, including e-commerce and payment platforms, to create seamless travel experiences.

Five Strategies for Sustainable Tourism Growth

These efforts will be reinforced by five key strategies to ensure sustainable tourism growth, focusing on quality over quantity:

Strengthening the “Amazing Thailand” Brand: Ensuring global safety and hygiene standards.

Offering “Premium Destinations”: Delivering high-end tourism experiences through the Amazing 5-Economy.

Enhancing Competitiveness: Establishing “Airline Focus Partnerships” to support airline growth.

Promoting Thailand as a “Top of Mind Destination”: Using targeted communications to raise awareness.

Managing Opportunities and Risks: Balancing domestic and international tourist numbers, optimizing travel timings, and distributing tourism across regions.

Extending Economic Power with Year-Round Events

TAT aims to extend Thailand’s economic power by creating a year-round atmosphere of happiness through major events, festivals, and high-quality tourism products. The "Sub-Culture" trend and the Prototype model will be expanded from Krabi to Chiang Mai, with pilot projects in Phang Nga, Nan, and Phetchaburi, as part of the “Green Destination” initiative. Sustainability efforts will be further bolstered through key projects such as STGs STAR Plus, CF Hotels, Trusted Thailand, and the Thailand Tourism Awards.

Focusing on Holistic Travel and Meaningful Experiences

For domestic tourism, TAT is emphasizing “Holistic Travel,” which encourages high-value spending on travel products. International tourists will be invited to explore Thailand’s natural wonders and wisdom, creating memorable experiences that benefit individuals, society, and the environment.

For international markets, particularly long-haul destinations, TAT is focusing on the “NIYOM” strategy, which highlights new travel experiences, inclusive hospitality, and year-round tourism. TAT aims to position Thailand as a destination for meaningful travel. Short-haul markets will also be expanded through niche segments, introducing new tourism destinations to refresh Thailand’s image in terms of quality and sustainability.

Promoting Thailand as a “Healing” Destination

TAT will communicate Thailand’s “healing” power to international visitors through the “Healing is the New Luxury” campaign. For the domestic market, the “Instant Joy, Thai Travel” campaign will focus on enhancing Thailand’s reputation as a world-class film location under the “Amazing Film Location Thailand” initiative. Additionally, TAT will collaborate with global media, digital platforms, and businesses to increase the effectiveness of communications and reach targeted audiences.

