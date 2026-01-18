TAT targets long-haul markets in 2026 to generate THB 700bn

Jirawadee Khunsap, Deputy Governor for Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa at the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said the agency’s 2026 strategy will focus on expanding long-haul inbound markets through two main pillars:
The push will be delivered under the NIYOM concept, comprising:
“We are confident that long-haul markets in 2026 will continue to grow by no less than 5%, generating more than 700 billion baht in revenue, provided conditions remain normal in terms of geopolitics, disasters and travel safety,” she said.
For 2025, long-haul markets recorded strong growth, with the top five source markets:
A notable emerging market was Poland, with 237,570 visitors (+31.46%), supported by direct flights to Thailand.
“Long-haul markets in 2025 ended the season strongly. They have strong potential, and Thailand remains a popular destination,” she said, adding that the increase in long-haul arrivals helped support tourism revenue in some areas as certain short-haul markets saw fewer visitors.
TAT said every European long-haul market exceeded 2019 (pre-Covid) levels. Overall, arrivals across all regions surpassed 10 million, marking the first time in history.
The figure represented 10.64% growth year on year and generated approximately 684.99 billion baht in revenue, reinforcing Thailand’s appeal to foreign tourists, despite softer demand in some short-haul segments.
Apichai Chatchalermkit, TAT Deputy Governor for Domestic Marketing, said that in 2026 TAT will continue to communicate and stimulate domestic travel through the “Instant happiness when travelling in Thailand” campaign, designed to deliver happiness as soon as travellers set out.
The campaign will focus on holistic travel, offering experiences that address both body and mind—positioned as broader than conventional wellness tourism—so that travel becomes a way to recharge physically, mentally and emotionally, alongside sustainability and environmentally friendly travel.
TAT will also encourage spending on high-value tourism products under Thailand Premium, redefining “happiness” as more than short-term relaxation or fun, but as a deeper fulfilment that reflects an individual’s identity, beliefs and inner values.
This aligns with modern traveller behaviour, where people increasingly travel with clear intentions and prioritise emotional value over the sheer number of experiences. TAT said this reflects the idea that “purpose is the new pleasure”—travel with purpose can make happiness deeper and more meaningful.
TAT expects domestic tourism campaigns in 2026 to generate 1 trillion baht in revenue and stimulate 210 million trips by Thai travellers, helping to distribute income more widely to local areas and communities.