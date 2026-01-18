TAT targets long-haul markets in 2026 to generate THB 700bn

TAT said every European long-haul market exceeded 2019 (pre-Covid) levels. Overall, arrivals across all regions surpassed 10 million, marking the first time in history.

The figure represented 10.64% growth year on year and generated approximately 684.99 billion baht in revenue, reinforcing Thailand’s appeal to foreign tourists, despite softer demand in some short-haul segments.

Apichai Chatchalermkit, TAT Deputy Governor for Domestic Marketing, said that in 2026 TAT will continue to communicate and stimulate domestic travel through the “Instant happiness when travelling in Thailand” campaign, designed to deliver happiness as soon as travellers set out.

The campaign will focus on holistic travel, offering experiences that address both body and mind—positioned as broader than conventional wellness tourism—so that travel becomes a way to recharge physically, mentally and emotionally, alongside sustainability and environmentally friendly travel.

TAT will also encourage spending on high-value tourism products under Thailand Premium, redefining “happiness” as more than short-term relaxation or fun, but as a deeper fulfilment that reflects an individual’s identity, beliefs and inner values.

This aligns with modern traveller behaviour, where people increasingly travel with clear intentions and prioritise emotional value over the sheer number of experiences. TAT said this reflects the idea that “purpose is the new pleasure”—travel with purpose can make happiness deeper and more meaningful.

TAT expects domestic tourism campaigns in 2026 to generate 1 trillion baht in revenue and stimulate 210 million trips by Thai travellers, helping to distribute income more widely to local areas and communities.