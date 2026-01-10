TAT Unveils Teaser for ‘Feel All The Feelings’ Campaign Starring LISA

The Tourism Authority of Thailand enlists global superstar LISA for its 2026 "Feel All The Feelings" campaign, debuting a new teaser for the upcoming film.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has officially commenced its 2026 promotional calendar with the release of a teaser for its latest flagship campaign, "Feel All The Feelings."
The project marks a significant collaboration with global superstar Lalisa Manobal, better known as LISA, who has taken the mantle of "Amazing Thailand Ambassador."
The campaign aims to redefine the Thai travel experience by focusing on emotional resonance rather than mere sightseeing.
According to the TAT, the "Feel All The Feelings" film will showcase Thailand’s unique cultural identity and natural beauty through LISA’s perspective.
The initiative encourages travellers to look beyond traditional landmarks and immerse themselves in the stories, excitement, and happiness found within the country's diverse locales.
Industry analysts expect the partnership to significantly boost Thailand’s appeal to a younger, global demographic.
The campaign highlights "Quality Destinations" and "Unseen" attractions—curated locations that offer authentic and high-value experiences for international visitors.
The TAT has promised a series of "surprises" within the full cinematic production, which intends to position Thailand as more than just a holiday destination but as a place for profound personal experience.
The full-length version of "Feel All The Feelings" is scheduled for a grand premiere on 28 January. The film will be released simultaneously at an official launch event and across all Amazing Thailand digital platforms.