Grand Palace and Emerald Buddha Temple set limited visiting hours on March 3-4 for royal ceremonies

The Bureau of the Royal Household has announced visiting arrangements for the Grand Palace and Wat Phra Si Rattana Satsadaram (the Temple of the Emerald Buddha) in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district on March 3-4, 2026, due to a royal ceremony for Makha Bucha merit-making and the ceremony to change the Emerald Buddha’s seasonal attire for summer.

The arrangements are as follows:

Tickets on sale: 8:30am–12:00 noon

The Ubosot (assembly hall): closed to visitors all day

Paying respects to the royal remains of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother at Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall: 8:00am–12:00 noon

The screening point in the pedestrian underpass of Na Phra Lan Road closes at 11:00am.

Visitors are asked to dress appropriately. Those wishing to pay respects to the royal remains should wear respectful mourning attire. Men are not permitted to wear jeans, and women must wear a skirt or traditional wraparound cloth (pha nung).