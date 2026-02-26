Sino-Thai youth deepen ties through study tour

"It was fascinating," he said.
"It reminded me of caves in my own country.
They share similar features, such as the scale and the stalactite formations."
The 17-year-old Thai student was among a group of high schoolers from Thailand who travelled to Guiyang, the capital of Southwest China's Guizhou province, earlier this month for a weeklong science study tour alongside their Chinese peers.
Organised as part of the 2026 Guizhou Science and Technology Museum Science Study Activities, the program blended science education with cultural immersion.
Participants took part in hands-on workshops, museum visits, and everyday cultural experiences.
Together, they navigated language barriers and cultural differences, learning as much from one another as from the program itself.
For many of the Thai students, the trip challenged long-held assumptions.
Adulyatham said it was his first time taking part in a Sino-Thai exchange program, and China was nothing like he had imagined.
"We often hear that China is crowded and noisy," he said.
"But seeing it for myself, I find it surprisingly peaceful and comfortable.
The combination of traditional culture and advanced technology is truly impressive."
Phatsara Bumrungsang, 16, was captivated by Guizhou's cuisine and local culture.
"My first impression was the delicious food," she said, adding that she particularly enjoyed suantangyu, or sour soup fish, a local speciality known for its tangy, rich flavour.
She had the chance to try on traditional ethnic costumes.
"Each outfit had its own distinctive style and vibrant colours," she said.
"It was one of the most meaningful and memorable parts of the trip."
The program also immersed students in cutting-edge science and innovation.
At BYD's battery production base in Guiyang, for example, they saw electric vehicles and emerging technologies that have yet to reach the market.
What surprised 17-year-old Phassawit Thititawornwong, however, was not China's technological advancements, something he had already seen in news reports and on social media, but the fact that such innovation was taking place in Guiyang, a city he had not expected to be as advanced as China's more internationally known metropolises.
"In the future, I'd love to visit other cities like Chongqing and Chengdu to see just how cool they are," he said.
The students also engaged in practical science workshops at Guizhou Industry Polytechnic College (GIPC).
For Bumrungsang, it was her first time flying a drone.
"It looked simple, but it turned out to be much harder than I expected," she said.
"Controlling a drone requires precision and coordination.
It was both fun and intellectually challenging," she added.
Some of the most meaningful moments, however, came from everyday interactions.
At GIPC, 17-year-old Chinese student He Longteng became a bridge between cultures while working with four Thai teammates on a project involving industrial robotic arms.
"Because of the language barrier, I did my best to explain technical terms in English," he said.
Helping his teammates understand the concepts gave He a strong sense of accomplishment and boosted his confidence.
"When they said, 'Oh, I see', or 'Thank you', it felt very rewarding," he added.
Cultural differences also became opportunities for mutual discovery.
During a pottery workshop, He noticed that many Thai students incorporated elephant motifs into their designs, a reflection of their cultural heritage.
On bus rides, Chinese students introduced popular social media expressions to their Thai peers.
"These interactions helped us understand each other better," said Bumrungsang.
"By exchanging our daily lives and ideas, we broke down stereotypes and built lasting friendships."
Sometimes, understanding requires no words at all.
Cai Xinhang, a 15-year-old student from Guizhou, discovered shared interests through science discussions and games such as Langrensha, or Werewolf.
"We realised we have so much in common," he said. "We all enjoy exploring science and technology, are curious about different cultures, and appreciate the beauty of nature. Even though we come from different countries, I've learned that people can feel deeply connected across borders."
