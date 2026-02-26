Sino-Thai youth deepen ties through study tour

"It was fascinating," he said.

"It reminded me of caves in my own country.

They share similar features, such as the scale and the stalactite formations."

The 17-year-old Thai student was among a group of high schoolers from Thailand who travelled to Guiyang, the capital of Southwest China's Guizhou province, earlier this month for a weeklong science study tour alongside their Chinese peers.

Organised as part of the 2026 Guizhou Science and Technology Museum Science Study Activities, the program blended science education with cultural immersion.

Participants took part in hands-on workshops, museum visits, and everyday cultural experiences.

Together, they navigated language barriers and cultural differences, learning as much from one another as from the program itself.

For many of the Thai students, the trip challenged long-held assumptions.

Adulyatham said it was his first time taking part in a Sino-Thai exchange program, and China was nothing like he had imagined.

"We often hear that China is crowded and noisy," he said.

"But seeing it for myself, I find it surprisingly peaceful and comfortable.

The combination of traditional culture and advanced technology is truly impressive."