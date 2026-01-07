Bangkok tops global travel rankings for 2026, with Phuket in the top 10

Thailand has confirmed its position as a tourism powerhouse early in the year, with eDreams ODIGEO, a renowned global travel booking platform, releasing its ranking of the most searched and planned destinations for 2026.
The results show that Bangkok has claimed the top spot, outpacing global cities across the board. This first-place ranking for Bangkok is more than just a number – it reflects the city's multifaceted appeal.
With its rich culture, diverse cuisine, vibrant nightlife, shopping destinations, and convenient transport options, it has become a dream destination for travellers from around the world.
But the spotlight isn't just on the capital. Phuket, the pearl of the Andaman Sea, has secured a spot at number 6 on the list of the world’s most popular destinations. This reinforces Thailand's stronghold in the leisure travel market, with its pristine beaches and world-renowned resorts.
Additionally, famous Asian destinations like Bali in Indonesia have also made the list, confirming Asia's growing appeal to international travellers.
Top 10 Most Popular Travel Cities for 2026 (Global Search Rankings):
This ranking is not just a travel list but a clear signal that Thailand will experience a surge in tourist numbers in 2026, especially in Bangkok and popular destinations like Phuket. The key question now is: how well can Thailand’s infrastructure and services cope with the global demand?
In summary, with 2026 expected to bring a surge of international visitors, Thailand is gearing up to reaffirm its position as a leading global tourism hub.