Bangkok tops global travel rankings for 2026, with Phuket in the top 10

Thailand has confirmed its position as a tourism powerhouse early in the year, with eDreams ODIGEO, a renowned global travel booking platform, releasing its ranking of the most searched and planned destinations for 2026.

The results show that Bangkok has claimed the top spot, outpacing global cities across the board. This first-place ranking for Bangkok is more than just a number – it reflects the city's multifaceted appeal.

With its rich culture, diverse cuisine, vibrant nightlife, shopping destinations, and convenient transport options, it has become a dream destination for travellers from around the world.