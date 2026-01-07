Thailand’s New Year 2026 travel sees nearly 580,000 passengers

Danai Ruengson, Director-General of the Department of Airports, has revealed the overall air travel figures for the 2026 New Year period, spanning from December 26, 2025, to January 5, 2026. The total number of passengers reached 579,969, marking a significant recovery in the aviation sector.

Krabi Airport continued its popularity as the top airport in terms of passenger numbers, with 145,828 passengers and 946 commercial flights.

Following Krabi, the airports with the highest passenger counts were Udon Thani Airport (73,598), Khon Kaen Airport (64,232), Surat Thani Airport (60,677), and Ubon Ratchathani Airport (43,501).