CAAT to raise passenger entry-exit fee to 25 baht from February 1, 2026

The authority currently has accumulated reserves of around 1.4 billion baht to cover operational cashflow, including salaries for more than 500 employees, building rent and technology equipment costs.

CAAT has faced losses because the fee has remained below cost for more than a decade, with the 15-baht rate unchanged while the current cost per passenger stands at 19.34 baht per trip. This estimate is based on passenger traffic of 72.42 million.

As passenger numbers rise, CAAT must draw more from its reserves, which would continue to shrink and could undermine its ability to operate. The proposed increase is aimed at reaching break-even so the agency can maintain operations and aviation standards, rather than expanding activities or generating profit.

Based on initial estimates, if the fee is raised to 25 baht, it would cover costs for only about three to four years, and would allow CAAT to reach break-even only by 2028. Manat said the authority does not want to impose a steep increase now, and any future adjustments would be considered later.

Under the law, CAAT is authorised to levy up to four types of fees. However, over the past decade it has collected only the entry-and-exit fee.

It has not pursued the other three fees it is entitled to charge:

Flight operation fee: levied on operators for take-offs and landings at public airports nationwide



Air cargo transport fee: levied on operators carrying cargo



Aircraft fuel fee: levied on aviation fuel service providers or sellers at service points nationwide, at a per-litre rate set by CAAT

The authority said it is concerned such fees would ultimately be passed on to passengers through ticket prices.

CAAT said it is therefore adjusting only what it considers strictly necessary, and that any fee revisions by relevant agencies should reflect actual costs.