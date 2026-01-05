Thailand mandates 1% SAF blend for jet fuel from January 1, 2026

Thailand is formally moving into a new phase of sustainable aviation, with the Department of Energy Business confirming it is ready to roll out new standards for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and require an initial blend in jet fuel.

Under the new rules, Jet A-1 fuel specifications and quality requirements at both production and sales points are classified into three categories: (1) conventional Jet A-1, (2) co-hydroprocessing, and (3) conventional Jet A-1 blended with neat SAF.

The department has also set specifications for SAF itself, requiring feedstocks and production to comply with ASTM D7566, with production limited at this stage to HEFA (Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids). The measures take effect from January 1, 2026.

Sarawut Kaewtathip, director-general of the Department of Energy Business, said the regulations were intended to ensure SAF producers meet international standards, in line with the government’s policy to promote sustainable and low-carbon aviation fuels.

He said the move supports Thailand’s goals of carbon neutrality and net zero emissions.

He added that the policy also aligns with measures by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), which is pushing airlines worldwide to use SAF as a key mechanism for driving the aviation sector towards net zero.