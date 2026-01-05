Thailand mandates 1% SAF blend for jet fuel from January 1, 2026

Thailand is formally moving into a new phase of sustainable aviation, with the Department of Energy Business confirming it is ready to roll out new standards for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and require an initial blend in jet fuel.
Under the new rules, Jet A-1 fuel specifications and quality requirements at both production and sales points are classified into three categories: (1) conventional Jet A-1, (2) co-hydroprocessing, and (3) conventional Jet A-1 blended with neat SAF.
The department has also set specifications for SAF itself, requiring feedstocks and production to comply with ASTM D7566, with production limited at this stage to HEFA (Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids). The measures take effect from January 1, 2026.
Sarawut Kaewtathip, director-general of the Department of Energy Business, said the regulations were intended to ensure SAF producers meet international standards, in line with the government’s policy to promote sustainable and low-carbon aviation fuels.
He said the move supports Thailand’s goals of carbon neutrality and net zero emissions.
He added that the policy also aligns with measures by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), which is pushing airlines worldwide to use SAF as a key mechanism for driving the aviation sector towards net zero.
In Europe, the European Union has also imposed strict SAF blending requirements for flights departing EU airports, with a 2% blend requirement in place since 2025.
Thailand already has SAF production projects underway. Bangchak Corporation is building a SAF plant using HEFA technology, with used cooking oil as the main feedstock. The facility has an installed capacity of 1 million litres per day, or about 6,289 barrels per day, and is expected to be completed and begin commercial operations in the second quarter of 2026.
PTT Global Chemical (GC) is also producing SAF using co-processing HEFA technology, also based on used cooking oil. The project is already operating commercially, with an initial installed capacity of 16,438 litres per day, or around 103 barrels per day.
Sarawut said the two regulations mark Thailand’s initial phase of SAF adoption, relying mainly on HEFA because Alcohol-to-Jet (AtJ) technology, which uses ethanol as feedstock, remains under development and is not yet fully commercialised.
Thailand’s SAF roadmap is divided into four phases, designed to match domestic feedstock and technology readiness. In 2026, the mandated blend begins at 1%, primarily using HEFA. Phase two, from 2027 to 2029, will raise the blending level to 1–2% while still relying on HEFA to stabilise the supply chain.
Phase three, from 2030 to 2032, will combine HEFA with AtJ to support a 3–5% blend. The final phase, from 2033 onwards, targets a 5–8% blend, with installed production capacity projected to rise from 0.28 million litres per day in 2026 to 2.22 million litres per day by 2037.
To drive implementation, the government plans to establish a SAF working group in 2026 to set appropriate targets and policies, bringing together public and private sector representatives on both the demand and supply sides.
Initial SAF services will begin at Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports, which are already connected to fuel pipeline systems—helping reduce carbon emissions from fuel transport.
Sarawut said SAF use will initially be voluntary, with stakeholders signing memorandums of understanding to demonstrate commitments to produce and use SAF, before any move towards mandatory measures in later phases.
He said the government is also considering financial incentives to help airlines adapt, alongside technical support for farmers producing feedstocks.
He added that the SAF policy is expected to support not only emissions cuts but also Thailand’s ambition to become an “aviation hub”, with a target of ranking among the top five Asia-Pacific countries by annual airfreight volume by 2037.
Citing S&P Global, he said global demand for SAF is expected to surge, with Asia projected to record the fastest growth—meaning the current rollout is not only about airline emissions, but also a signal of Thailand’s push to compete in the green economy.