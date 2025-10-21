Thailand's new biofuel roadmap: SAF mandate, E20/B7 focus

Thailand is entering a critical new era of Energy Transition under the framework of the National Energy Plan (NEP 2024), with the transport sector, which accounts for the largest share of final energy consumption at 40.5%, at the core of the reform.

The Department of Alternative Energy Development and Efficiency (DEDE) is preparing to mandate the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), starting at 1% on January 1, 2026, and increasing the proportion to 8% by 2036.

This is to drive the aviation industry in line with ICAO-CORSIA measures, the country’s 2050 Carbon Neutrality goal, and its 2065 Net Zero target.

Green Aviation: An Unavoidable Global Commitment

Sutharee Kiatman, Head of the Academic Group at the Bureau of Biofuel Development, stated that the use of SAF is key to decarbonising the aviation sector, in accordance with international obligations ICAO-CORSIA.

Under the Alternative Energy Development Plan (AEDP 2024), the target for SAF use in 2037 is set at 675 million litres, or 1.85 million litres per day (MLPD) of Neat SAF.