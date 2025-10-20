Thai Private Sector Calls for Labour Law Review, Proposes Joint Committee

Thailand's private sector has mounted a unified front against proposed amendments to the Labour Protection Act, with three major business organisations calling on the government to reconsider the draft legislation that would reduce working hours and increase employee benefits.

The Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC), led by its chairman Dr Poj Aramwattananont, met with Labour Minister Trinuch Thienthong on Monday to present six "Quick Big Win" proposals aimed at reforming the country's labour policies within four months.

Labour Law Amendment Tops Concerns

The primary concern centres on the proposed Labour Protection Act amendment, which would reduce standard working hours from 48 to 40 hours per week and increase mandatory weekly rest days from one to two days.

The draft also proposes raising annual leave from six to 10 days.

"We oppose the amendment to the draft Labour Protection Act and believe the private sector and employer associations should be given the opportunity to express their views comprehensively and fairly for both employers and employees," Dr Poj said following the meeting. "The changes should not impact competitiveness, investment climate, or Thailand's overall economy."

The TCC's position aligns with concerns raised by the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB), which comprises the Thai Chamber of Commerce, the Federation of Thai Industries, and the Thai Bankers' Association.