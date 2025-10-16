Thais work 3rd longest hours worldwide, feel guilty taking leave or sick days

Shifting to shorter, more frequent trips

Online travel platform Klook has revealed new insights into the travel habits of younger Thai travellers in 2025, showing a clear shift from traditional long-planned annual holidays to shorter, more frequent getaways booked only weeks in advance.

The report shows that nearly 50% of Thai Gen Z travellers plan and book activities less than two months before departure, with 18% booking just 4–7 days in advance. This reflects a growing preference for flexibility, spontaneity, and last-minute travel decisions.

The trend also indicates that Thai travellers now favour shorter but more frequent holidays, replacing the old once-a-year “big trip” with multiple weekend escapes throughout the year.

Kenny Sham, General Manager for Hong Kong, Macau and Thailand at Klook, said the change highlights how younger travellers now view overseas travel as a lifestyle experience rather than an annual luxury.

“Today’s travellers don’t need a 10-day itinerary to feel recharged,” he said. “Even a four-day, three-night trip can offer the same refreshment — and doing this several times a year suits the modern work culture far better than taking one long holiday.”

Sham added that many Thais travel to relieve work-related stress and burnout, yet some still hesitate to take their rightful leave due to lingering guilt or workplace expectations.

To encourage people to use their holidays and avoid burnout, Klook is launching the “Pai Ma La Klook” (Go on leave with Klook) campaign, alongside the Klook Online Travel Fest, which runs from October 17–20, 2025.