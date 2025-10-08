Survey reveals 83% of Thais feel lonely, office workers most affected

The main cause of this widespread loneliness is the lack of social and emotional connections. The group most at risk are those living alone, urban dwellers, and individuals with health problems. When analysing the results by occupation, office workers were found to be the most affected by loneliness. Furthermore, the survey revealed that 1 in 5 Thais believe Artificial Intelligence (AI) could provide better counselling than family members or friends, likely due to AI's ability to listen without judgement and provide more empathetic responses.

Pongthep emphasised that the loneliness felt by many people leads to significant mental health issues, such as depression, anxiety, and chronic stress, which can have serious consequences for overall health.

In National Month of Listening, ThaiHealth is working to equip the public with the skills to manage feelings of loneliness by learning to listen actively. The campaign encourages organisations to create spaces where listening and building social connections can thrive, aiming to foster a healthier and more supportive society.