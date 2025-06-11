ThaiHealth steps up mental health care for youth amid rising stress and depression rates

Chanakarn Kachonseree, head of the Youth Mind Leader Network project, highlighted the importance of mental health support for Thai youth. According to research, she explained, stress levels are closely linked to overall wellness and health.

As a result, the project aims to reduce stress through activities that encourage self-care and foster caring for others, she explained.

She mentioned that the Mind Leader training programme has been conducted for two generations, each comprising 30 participants aged 15 to 25. The project also includes basic mental health risk assessments and offers professional assistance to participants who require further support through Mindventure’s official Line account.

Kantaporn Kachonseree, co-founder of Mindventure, stated that today (June 11) marks the conclusion of the second cohort’s training, during which the participants' learning achievements will be summarised.

Although many participants started with limited knowledge of mental health, they have since developed impressive skills in self-awareness, emotional management, and active listening, she said.

She explained that the project's social impact activities include training sessions, short films, and online content, all of which showcase the participants' growth and positive change.

These youth leaders have shared their knowledge with over 140,000 people through school activities and online networks, she added.

Kantaporn also expressed gratitude for the ongoing support from ThaiHealth, which has helped establish a youth mental health leadership network that can make a tangible impact on society.