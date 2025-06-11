ThaiHealth steps up mental health care for youth amid rising stress and depression rates

Initiated by the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth) and Mindventure, the project includes a variety of activities in schools, communities, and online platforms, aimed at developing both personal and collective caring skills.
The initiative is expected to expand its network, reaching over 140,000 youths nationwide.
Pairoj Saonuam, deputy CEO of ThaiHealth, noted that youth between the ages of 18-24 are at higher risk of stress and depression compared to other age groups, with rates at 24.5% and 26.9%, respectively.
The foundation encourages young people to recognise the importance of mental health alongside physical health. One of the main objectives is to foster mental well-being and holistic development—physically, mentally, and intellectually—providing a stable foundation for life.
Pairoj emphasised that the Youth Mind Leader Network project promotes mutual care among adolescents, creating an opportunity for them to exchange ideas and learn life lessons related to mental health.
He hopes the project will generate a powerful learning environment and creative activities that lead to positive change in the future.
Chanakarn Kachonseree, head of the Youth Mind Leader Network project, highlighted the importance of mental health support for Thai youth. According to research, she explained, stress levels are closely linked to overall wellness and health.
As a result, the project aims to reduce stress through activities that encourage self-care and foster caring for others, she explained.
She mentioned that the Mind Leader training programme has been conducted for two generations, each comprising 30 participants aged 15 to 25. The project also includes basic mental health risk assessments and offers professional assistance to participants who require further support through Mindventure’s official Line account.
Kantaporn Kachonseree, co-founder of Mindventure, stated that today (June 11) marks the conclusion of the second cohort’s training, during which the participants' learning achievements will be summarised.
Although many participants started with limited knowledge of mental health, they have since developed impressive skills in self-awareness, emotional management, and active listening, she said.
She explained that the project's social impact activities include training sessions, short films, and online content, all of which showcase the participants' growth and positive change.
These youth leaders have shared their knowledge with over 140,000 people through school activities and online networks, she added.
Kantaporn also expressed gratitude for the ongoing support from ThaiHealth, which has helped establish a youth mental health leadership network that can make a tangible impact on society.