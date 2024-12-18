ThaiHealth reveals top 7 health issues in Thailand for 2025

State-funded health agency, ThaiHealth Promotion Foundation, on Tuesday outlined seven health-related issues that public and government agencies must look out for in 2025.

These issues could affect public health, the Thai economy and society on a large scale, ThaiHealth manager Dr Pongthep Wongwatcharapaiboon said during the ThaiHealth Watch 2025 event held at the foundation’s headquarters in Bangkok.

The seven issues to look out for in 2025 are:



1. Impact of global warming

According to the European Environment Agency, average global temperatures in 2023 reached a record high, affecting biodiversity, the environment, and people’s health in several countries. The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change ranked Thailand as the 9th worst climate risk country, with vulnerable groups – especially low-income earners – being the most affected by climate change.





2. Fine dust air pollution

In 2023, Thailand ranked 36th globally in average air quality, with the level of fine dust particulate matter averaging 23.3 micrograms per cubic metre of air – nearly five times higher than the World Health Organisation's (WHO) safety standard. People residing in big cities like Bangkok are especially at risk, with over 11 million respiratory patients being diagnosed yearly. This urgent problem has prompted Thai lawmakers to push for the Clean Air Act, expected to pass Parliament early next year.



3. Mental health

ThaiHealth urged increased access to mental health services, as the number of psychiatric patients in Thailand grew from 1.3 million in 2015 to 2.9 million in 2023.