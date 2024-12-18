ThaiHealth reveals top 7 health issues in Thailand for 2025

State-funded health agency, ThaiHealth Promotion Foundation, on Tuesday outlined seven health-related issues that public and government agencies must look out for in 2025.
These issues could affect public health, the Thai economy and society on a large scale, ThaiHealth manager Dr Pongthep Wongwatcharapaiboon said during the ThaiHealth Watch 2025 event held at the foundation’s headquarters in Bangkok.
The seven issues to look out for in 2025 are:
1. Impact of global warming
According to the European Environment Agency, average global temperatures in 2023 reached a record high, affecting biodiversity, the environment, and people’s health in several countries. The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change ranked Thailand as the 9th worst climate risk country, with vulnerable groups – especially low-income earners – being the most affected by climate change.
2. Fine dust air pollution
In 2023, Thailand ranked 36th globally in average air quality, with the level of fine dust particulate matter averaging 23.3 micrograms per cubic metre of air – nearly five times higher than the World Health Organisation's (WHO) safety standard. People residing in big cities like Bangkok are especially at risk, with over 11 million respiratory patients being diagnosed yearly. This urgent problem has prompted Thai lawmakers to push for the Clean Air Act, expected to pass Parliament early next year.
3. Mental health
ThaiHealth urged increased access to mental health services, as the number of psychiatric patients in Thailand grew from 1.3 million in 2015 to 2.9 million in 2023.
4. Cyber-threats
Despite being online for an average of 7.04 hours daily, most Thais are not very aware about the prevention of online threats, a study by the Electronic Transactions Development Agency showed. These threats are the cause of several social problems such as scamming, gambling addiction, cyberbullying and sexual harassment.
5. Non-communicable diseases (NCDs)
NCDs account for 74% or about 400,000 deaths among Thais every year. ThaiHealth estimates that diabetes patients in Thailand will rise from 4.8 million people in 2023 to 5.3 million by 2040, with unhealthy eating habits being a major contributing factor. NCDs are also responsible for 1.6 trillion baht in economic losses each year due to treatment costs and the premature loss of labour, equating to 9.7% of the country’s GDP.
6. Sexually transmitted diseases (STDs)
An alarming number of Thais contract STDs from their partners each year, posing a serious public health problem. ThaiHealth found that STD patients per 100,000 population increased from 28.8 persons in 2017 to 53 persons in 2023.
7. E-cigarettes
The Department of Health Service Support reported in 2023 that 9.1% of electric cigarette users in Thailand were underage. The product’s marketing, with its colourful, modern-looking packaging as well as appealing aromas, directly targets first-time smokers. Despite claims to the contrary, e-cigarettes have harmful effects and there is an urgent need to educate the public about this, Poonpong said.