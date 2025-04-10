Hot weather and thundershowers expected across Thailand

These weather conditions are attributed to a heat low-pressure system over the northern region of the country, combined with prevailing southwesterly and southeasterly winds. The department has urged the public to take care of their health due to the extreme heat.
In southern Thailand, southwesterly and southerly winds over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea are expected to bring isolated thundershowers. The department has warned that waves in both seas will reach about one metre in height, with waves exceeding two metres during thunderstorms. All vessels in these areas are advised to proceed with caution and avoid stormy areas.
Additionally, from Saturday to Monday, a moderate high-pressure system from China is expected to extend over the Northeast and the South China Sea. This system is likely to trigger outbreaks of summer storms, including thunderstorms, gusty winds, hail, and lightning strikes in some areas of the upper country, the department added.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Hot to very hot day with isolated thundershowers and gust mostly in Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Tak, Phetchabun and Phitsanulok; minimum temperature 22-25 degrees Celsius, maximum 37-40°C.
Northeast: Hot day with scattered thundershowers and gust mostly in Loei, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 36-39°C.
Central: Hot day with isolated thundershowers and gust mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Suphan Buri and Kanchanaburi; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 37-39°C.
East: Hot in the upper part with scattered thundershowers and gust mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi, Chonburi, Rayong and Trat; minimum 23-27°C, maximum 33-37°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 32-35°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun; minimum 24-25°C, maximum 33-35°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Hot day with isolated thundershowers and gust; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 34-38°C.