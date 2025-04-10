Hot weather and thundershowers expected across Thailand

These weather conditions are attributed to a heat low-pressure system over the northern region of the country, combined with prevailing southwesterly and southeasterly winds. The department has urged the public to take care of their health due to the extreme heat.

In southern Thailand, southwesterly and southerly winds over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea are expected to bring isolated thundershowers. The department has warned that waves in both seas will reach about one metre in height, with waves exceeding two metres during thunderstorms. All vessels in these areas are advised to proceed with caution and avoid stormy areas.

Additionally, from Saturday to Monday, a moderate high-pressure system from China is expected to extend over the Northeast and the South China Sea. This system is likely to trigger outbreaks of summer storms, including thunderstorms, gusty winds, hail, and lightning strikes in some areas of the upper country, the department added.