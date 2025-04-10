Laos’ GDP to grow 3.9 % this year, ADB forecasts

ADB Country Director for Laos, Shanny Campbell, said, “It is most crucial to strengthen the macroeconomic fundamentals that anchor the economy and ensure long-term resilience, given the current global uncertainties. The focus on improved fiscal management, human resource development, and renewable energy will help enhance the country’s capacity to withstand external shocks, ensure sustainable economic growth, and improve social inclusivity.”

Tightened monetary policy is expected to stabilise the exchange rate and dampen inflation. The central bank’s tightened monetary stance helped stabilise the Lao kip and inflation in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The kip saw an overall depreciation of 5.4 % against the US dollar and a 1.2 % appreciation against the Thai baht.