Concessions granted for large-scale durian farming in Laos

The move could support Laos’ ambition to become a supplier of durian to neighbouring China, where investors are seeking to expand durian plantations in Laos so that more fruit can be grown and sold to China to help meet spiralling demand.

The concession agreements were signed on April 7 at the Attapeu provincial Planning and Investment Department. The province’s Deputy Governor, Tanouxay Banxalith, witnessed the signing of the agreements by representatives of the department and the three companies.

Under the 30-year concessions, each company has been awarded 100 hectares of land. The bulk of the area is to be used for durian cultivation, while wooded areas will be preserved.