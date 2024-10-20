ThaiHealth forum urges improved road safety for children

Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth), in collaboration with a working group on welfare policy for young children at 450 locations, held a public forum on Friday to raise awareness of road safety and reduce the risks of accidents involving children and young people.

Associate Professor Sunee Chairoj, chairwoman of the Working Group for Driving the Comprehensive Welfare Policy for Young Children, said that a 2022 review of early-childhood care in daycare centres by Rangsit University showed that Thailand has 4.3 million children aged six and under, of whom 2 million must rely on various forms of public transportation to educational institutions, exposing them to road hazards.

These dangers stem from driver behaviour, lack of traffic-rule awareness, negligence, poor vehicle quality, and lack of attention from relevant parties.

"This forum is part of a collective effort by government agencies, civil society, and the public to develop policies, regulations, and stricter road-safety standards. It also aims to encourage parents and schools to use the children's book ‘Drive Safely to the Beach’ to enhance road-safety skills among children and youth," Sunee said.