Ishiba denies retaliatory tariffs against US

"We don't think at the moment, (such retaliatory tariffs) would be in the national interest," Ishiba told a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

The prime minister indicated that Japan is not seeking an early conclusion of tariff talks with the United States.

"It's not the sooner (the settlement), the better," he said. "We will take the time needed and make our utmost efforts to get the best result."