Ishiba denies retaliatory tariffs against US

"We don't think at the moment, (such retaliatory tariffs) would be in the national interest," Ishiba told a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.
The prime minister indicated that Japan is not seeking an early conclusion of tariff talks with the United States.
"It's not the sooner (the settlement), the better," he said. "We will take the time needed and make our utmost efforts to get the best result."
The meeting was also attended by other ministers, including economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa, who is scheduled to visit the United States from Wednesday for tariff talks with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
Asked about the negotiation policy, Akazawa said, "I will make every effort, putting the national interest first." Ishiba said he told Trump in their telephone talks on April 7 that Japan has "serious concerns" about the consistency of the US tariffs with the World Trade Organization agreement and the Japan-U.S. trade deal.
Yoshihiko Noda, leader of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said, "As the largest opposition party, we're ready to cooperate with the government to overcome this national crisis."
