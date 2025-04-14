Thai engineer denies involvement in SAO building collapse in Bangkok

Somkiat pointed out that his name appeared as the project supervisor following the collapse of the 30-storey SAO building in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district, which occurred during the earthquake on March 28.

He suspects that the high wage associated with such a role may have been a motivating factor for the impersonation.

He firmly denied any involvement in the construction of the building, stating that he has not supervised any construction projects or signed related documents for the past 20 years.

Somkiat, who chairs the technician clinic subcommittee at the Council of Engineers, also noted that there is no record indicating he accepted any professional assignments through the organisation.